Hindustan Times Scholarship Programme 2017-18: Would you prefer a world with or without social media?
Feb 27, 2018 21:04 IST
/
Winners pose with chief guests (Centre - L to R) Actor Raqesh Bapat, Resident Editor of Hindustan Times - Pune, Abhay Vaidya and actor Alok Rajwade during Hindustan Times Scholarship Programme 2017-18 at Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Hall, Camp, Pune. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
/
(Left to Right) Actor Raqesh Bapat, Resident Editor of Hindustan Times - Pune, Abhay Vaidya and actor Alok Rajwade inaugurate the Hindustan Times Scholarship Programme 2017-18 by lighting the ceremonial lamp at Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Hall, Camp in Pune. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
/
Students share a light moment during the Hindustan Times Scholarship Programme 2017-18 at Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Hall, Camp in Pune. (RAHUL RAUT/HT PHOTO)
/
Actor Raqesh Bapat interacts with the students during Hindustan Times Scholarship Programme 2017-18 at Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Hall, Camp in Pune. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
/
Ariya Chauhan, 9th standard student of The Bishop’s co-ed School asks a question to the panel of chief guests during the Hindustan Times Scholarship Programme 2017-18 at Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Hall, Camp in Pune. (RAHUL RAUT/HT PHOTO)
/
Alok Rajwade interacts with students and faculty during the Hindustan Times Scholarship Programme 2017-18 at Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Hall, Camp in Pune. (RAHUL RAUT/HT PHOTO)
/
Students participate during the Hindustan Times Scholarship Programme 2017-18 at Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Hall, Camp in Pune. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
/
(Left to Right) Actor Raqesh Bapat, Resident Editor of Hindustan Times,Pune, Abhay Vaidya and actor Alok Rajwade share a light moment during the Hindustan Times Scholarship Programme 2017-18 at Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Hall, Camp in Pune (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
/
Sinhgad Group of Schools receive award for maximum participation during the Hindustan Times Scholarship Programme 2017-18 at Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Hall, Camp in Pune. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
/
One of the winners with her parents get their picture clicked during the Hindustan Times Scholarship Programme 2017-18 at Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Hall, Camp in Pune. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
/
Students interact with each other at the Hindustan Times Scholarship Programme 2017-18 at Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Hall, Camp in Pune. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
/
A student takes a selfie with Raqesh Bapat during Hindustan Times Scholarship Programme 2017-18 at Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Hall, Camp in Pune. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
/