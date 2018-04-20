Photos: A group of migrants reach US-Mexico border, others expected soon
Apr 20, 2018 15:00 IST
A Central American migrant, moving in a caravan through Mexico, sleeps on his belongings next to a railway line, in Tlaquepaque, in Jalisco state, Mexico. A group of 50 migrants who set out from southern Mexico in late March have reached the U.S. border, having endured the long journey despite threats by President Donald Trump to secure the border with National Guard personnel whereas others believed to arrive in upcoming days. (Edgard Garrido / REUTERS)
A priest blesses a migrants’ bus travelling to Mazatlan, as part of their new travel route. Since peaking at around 1,500 people, the so-called migrant “caravan” has dwindled under pressure from Trump and Mexican migration authorities, who vowed to separate those migrants with a right to stay in Mexico from those who did not. (Edgard Garrido / REUTERS)
A woman carrying her child smiles while moving in a carvan. Mexico’s National Immigration Institute said its agents found a total of 191 mostly Central American migrants jammed into a truck and a bus in southern and central Mexico on April 19, 2018. (Edgard Garrido / REUTERS)
A boy plays with a ball next to a railway line before embarking on a new leg of his travel. The carvan was to have formally ended in Mexico City, but many of the migrants feared going solo on the dangerous final leg north and decided to keep travelling en masse. Some who had split off to press on alone reported back about kidnappings and having their papers for safe passage torn up. (Edgard Garrido / REUTERS)
A man crosses between the wagons of a freight train in Tlaquepaque, Mexico. Jose Maria Garcia, director of Juventud 2000, an organization dedicated to assisting migrants said more migrants, many of whom are stranded in Mexico’s central states, are expected to arrive in the coming days. (Edgard Garrido / REUTERS)
A carvan of Central American migrants wait next to a railway line. Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala are among the most violent and impoverished countries in the Americas, prompting many people to leave in search of a better life. (Edgard Garrido / REUTERS)
A migrant stands on a wagon of a freight train as he embarks on a new leg of their travels, in Tlaquepaque, Mexico. The remnants of the caravan hopped on the roofs of a freight train heading for northern Mexico. (Edgard Garrido / REUTERS)
Every year, thousands of migrants --especially Central Americans-- venture to cross Mexico and reach the United States, often risking their lives along the way. (Edgard Garrido / REUTERS)
