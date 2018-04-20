 Photos: A group of migrants reach US-Mexico border, others expected soon | world-news | photos | Hindustan Times
Photos: A group of migrants reach US-Mexico border, others expected soon

Apr 20, 2018 15:00 IST
Some of the Central American migrants who set out in a carvan from southern Mexico in late March reached the US-Mexico border. More migrants are expected to arrive soon. Every year thousands of migrants from improvised countries like Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala venture to cross Mexico in search of a better life. The migrants fear travelling alone as the ones who had split off reported kidnappings and having their documents torn up.

