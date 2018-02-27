Photos: ‘Beast from the East’ sweeps Europe plunging temperatures
Feb 27, 2018 14:50 IST
/
A fisheye view of the Colosseum seen during heavy snowfall in Rome, Italy on February 26, 2018. Rome woke to its first snowfall in six years on Monday thanks to the Polar Vortex. The mercury dipped as low as minus 4 C early Tuesday morning according to the Italian Meteorological Service. (Alberto Lingria / REUTERS)
/
A car drives down a country road through a snowy forest in Holzminden, Germany. A blast of Siberian weather dubbed “The Beast from the East” sent temperatures plunging across much of Europe early Tuesday as commuters braced themselves for another day of travel chaos. (Julian Stratenschulte / dpa / AFP)
/
Passengers stand on the deck of a tourist boat as it breaks through the frozen Moskva River in Moscow, Russia. Freezing temperatures have claimed at least 10 lives across the continent in the last three days with particularly acute fears for rough sleepers and the elderly during the bitterly cold snap. (Alexander Zemlianichenko / AP)
/
Snow covers a path in the “Planten and Blomen” park in Hamburg, Germany. The temperatures in Europe are in stark contrast to the Arctic itself which is experiencing an unusually warm period despite it being the depths of winter when the sun never even rises above the horizon. (Axel Heimken / dpa / AFP)
/
A young priest throws a snow ball during in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. Meteorologists have documented temperatures above freezing in some parts of the Arctic, causing astonishment among many scientists. (Max Rossi / REUTERS)
/
A man looks out from a tram during snowfall in Sofia, Bulgaria. A string of major football matches, including Italian Cup bouts on Wednesday between Juventus/Atalanta and AC Milan/Lazio, could be postponed if the cold weather continues, officials have warned. (Nikolay Doychinov / AFP)
/
People walk through the Promenade des Anglais in Nice, France. Even the Mediterranean has seen flurries, with snow falling in Nice and drifts forcing authorities to close numerous motorways along Croatia’s Adriatic coast. (Valery Hacie / AFP)
/
Icicles seen in the Baltic Sea harbor of Warnemuende near Rostock, Germany. Some local authorities in Europe have ordered officials to find shelters for the homeless. In Belgium, a local mayor in Brussels ordered homeless people to be forcibly detained if they refused to go to shelters. (Bernd Wuestneck / dpa via AP)
/
Gulls fly during a windy winter day near Lake Leman in Geneva, Switzerland. Hit by easterly winds from Siberia, cities from Warsaw to Oslo were colder than minus 8C. (Denis Balibouse / REUTERS)
/
A dog walks on ice covering stairs normally used by bathers on the shore of Lake Balaton in Fonyod, Hungary. As long ago as 1973, a study suggested that an ice-free Arctic Ocean could make regions further south colder. That “warm Arctic, cold continent” (WAC#C) pattern is sometimes dubbed “wacc-y” or “wacky” among climate scientists. (Gyorgy Varga / MTI via AP)
about the galleryAn Arctic front, which Britain's tabloids have christened "The Beast from the East", has swept in from Russia, blanketing Europe in snow, causing widespread travel disruption and school closures.