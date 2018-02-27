 Photos: ‘Beast from the East’ sweeps Europe plunging temperatures | world-news | photos | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Feb 27, 2018-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Photos: ‘Beast from the East’ sweeps Europe plunging temperatures

Feb 27, 2018 14:50 IST
about the gallery
An Arctic front, which Britain's tabloids have christened "The Beast from the East", has swept in from Russia, blanketing Europe in snow, causing widespread travel disruption and school closures.

latest photogalleries

featured photos