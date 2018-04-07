Photos of the week: A Rathayatra in South Africa to the 2018 Commonwealth Games
Apr 07, 2018 10:09 IST
/
Hare Krishna devotees from all over South Africa sing and chant as they march through North Beach in Durban during the 29th annual Rathayatra or Festival of Chariots. (Rajesh Jantilal / AFP)
/
Spanish bullfighter Gines Marin perfoms a pass to a Spanish Jandilla bull during the Feria du Riz in Arles, southern France. (Boris Horvat / AFP)
/
Mourners hold back a relative of Palestinian Hamdan Abu Amshah, who was killed along Israel border with Gaza, during his funeral in Beit Hanoun town, in the northern Gaza Strip. (Suhaib Salem / REUTERS)
/
A model prepares backstage during the Accra Fashion Week in Accra, Ghana. (Cristina Aldehuela / AFP)
/
Martin Luther King III waits for the start of a ceremony at Mason Temple, Church of God in Christ to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr., in Memphis, Tennessee. (Brendan Smialowski / AFP)
/
A radar image shows the Tiangong-1 satellite taken at a height of about 270 km above the earth. The defunct Chinese space lab disintegrated under intense heat as it hurtled through Earth's atmosphere. (Franhaofer FHR / AFP)
/
Palestinian protesters run during clashes with Israeli troops as part of an ongoing six week sit-in at Israel-Gaza border, in the southern Gaza Strip. (Ibraheem Abu Mustafa / REUTERS)
/
Men throw water on women as part of traditional Easter celebrations in Mezokovesd, Hungary. (Bernadett Szabo / REUTERS)
/
Jewish priests and religious men wearing “Talit” (prayer shawls) take part in the Cohanim prayer during the Passover holiday at the Western Wall in the Old City of Jerusalem. Thousands of Jews make the pilgrimage to Jerusalem during the eight-day Pesach holiday, which commemorates the Israelites' exodus from slavery in Egypt. (Menahem Kahana / AFP)
/
Olympic silver medallist PV Sindhu bears the Indian tricolour as she leads the Indian contingent at Carrara Stadium during the opening ceremony of Commonwealth Games 2018, in Gold Coast in Australia on Wednesday. (Manvender Vashist / PTI)
/
A street vendor is seen marinating fish at Cilincing district in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Beawiharta / REUTERS)
/
The audience celebrates a joint performance of “We Are One” given by artistes from North and South Korea at the Ryugyong Jong Ju Yong Indoor Stadium in Pyongyang. (KCNA via KNS / AFP)
/
Supporters of opposition presidential candidate Julius Maada Bio celebrate his election victory in Freetown, Sierra Leone. Sierra Leone's former ruling party intends to challenge the results of the presidential runoff vote in court, the losing candidate announced after the opposition party won for the first time in a decade. (Cooper Inveen / AP)
/
Pakistani activist and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai poses for a photograph at all-boys Swat Cadet College Guli Bagh, some 15 kilometres outside Mingora, Pakistan. Yousafzai landed in the Swat valley for her first visit back to the region where she was shot in the head by the Taliban more than five years ago. (Abdul Majeed / AFP)
/
A ranger of Kenya Wildlife Services (KWS) tries to cover the eyes of 2.5-year-old female Southern white rhino, Elia, to calm her down after being shot a tranquillizer during a rhino ear notching exercise for identification at Meru National Park, Kenya. (Yasuyoshi Chiba / AFP)
/
US singer Iggy Pop performs during the last day of Paaspop (Easter Pop) in Schijndel, The Netherlands. (Paul BeRgen / ANP / AFP)
/
Palestinians wearing costumes are seen at the site of clashes along the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip. (Ibraheem Abu Mustafa / REUTERS)
/
Visitors are reflected in an artwork by Swiss artist Simon Deppierraz at the Paris Art Fair in Paris, France. (Philippe Lopez / AFP)
/
Activists of the 269 Animal freedom, a anti-speciesism association, parody the Christian Last Supper during a demonstration in Lausanne, Switzerland. (Fabrice Coffrini / AFP)
/
Swans swim past a car submerged under flood water on a residential street in Richmond, London, Britain. (Toby Melville / REUTERS)
/
Divers train at the Aquatic Center located in the Gelora Bung Karno sports complex, the main venue for the upcoming Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Darren Whiteside / REUTERS)
/
Passengers assist a woman who fell off a platform trying to cross railroad tracks at Gare de Lyon train station as unions staged a mass strike in Paris, France. (Francois Mori / AP)
/
US President Donald Trump and the Easter Bunny stand together on the Truman Balcony at the White House in Washington during the annual White House Easter Egg Roll. (Carolyn Kaster / AP)
/
Fans attend the trophy presentation in the Meydan Racecourse in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Karim Sahib / AFP)
/
Beached pilot whales in Haast, west coast of New Zealand's South Island. Early Thursday, April 5, 2018, 38 whales were found stranded at the mouth of the Okuru river, just south of Haast. (New Zealand Department of Conservation via AP)
about the galleryFrom a Rathayatra in South Africa, to the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia --photos of the week from across the world.