Photos of the week: From the Oscars to International Women’s Day
Mar 10, 2018 13:43 IST
Men dismantle the symbolicly attached prosthetic arms from a replica of the Venus de Milo during an action led by Handicap International to raise awareness on amputees worldwide in need of a prosthesis, at the Louvre-Rivoli metro station in Paris. (Christophe Archambault / AFP)
Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodovar (C) speaks on stage flanked by French actress Marion Cotillard (R) prior to handing the Honour award to Spanish actress Penelope Cruz (L) during the 43rd edition of the Cesar Awards ceremony at the Salle Pleyel in Paris. (Philippe Lopez / AFP)
A long exposure image shows hundreds of skiers and snowboarders with lit torches and flashlights descending from a slope during an annual festival in the Siberian town of Zheleznogorsk near Krasnoyarsk, Russia. (Ilya Naymushin / REUTERS)
Jennifer Lawrence arrives at the 90th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California. (Carlo Allegri / REUTERS)
Chinese President Xi Jinping leaves after the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China. (Damir Sagolj / REUTERS)
Actor Mark Hamill poses on his star after it was unveiled on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California. (Mario Anzuoni / REUTERS)
An aerial view shows Shinmoedake peak erupting between Miyazaki and Kagoshima prefectures, Japan. (Kyodo / REUTERS)
A television journalist reports live ahead of the opening session of the National People's Congress, China's legislature, in Beijing's Great Hall of the People. (Nicolas Asfouri / AFP)
A sailor drinks as he guards aircraft aboard the US Navy aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson after it docked at a port in Danang, Vietnam. (Kham / REUTERS)
McDonald's iconic 'M' logo is turned upside down in honour of International Women's Day in Lynwood, California. (Mike Blake / REUTERS)
Janieve Russell of Jamaica and Georganne Moline of the U.S in action during the Women's 4x400 metres relay at the IAAF World Indoor Championships 2018 in Birmingham, Britain. (John Sibley / Action Images / Reuters)
A woman sits on a pier to watch the Aurora borealis, on the Lofoten Islands, in the arctic circle in northern Norway. (Oilvier Morin / AFP)
A man wades through a lake at sunset in Pantanal, Mato Grosso, Brazil. (Carl De Souza / AFP)
France's Kevin Mayer lies on the track after taking gold in the men's heptathlon event at the 2018 IAAF World Indoor Athletics Championships in Birmingham, Britain. (Ben Stansall / AFP)
Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing in the pits during testing at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Montmelo, Spain. (Albert Gea / REUTERS)
A Femen activist jumps on a table in front of Silvio Berlusconi, leader of right-wing party Forza Italia, to protest with bodypaint reading “Berlusconi, you have expired” at a polling station in Milan. (Miguel Medina / AFP)
A supporter of former Maldivian president Mohamed Nasheed shouts slogans during a protest against the current president of the Maldives Abdulla Yameen, demanding the release of opposition political prisoners in front of the Maldives embassy in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Dinuka Liyanawatte / REUTERS)
“Possessed” by local gods, elaborately dressed villagers in Fuye, eastern China are carried into the surf to ensure an abundant catch during the “Dash of the Ocean Gods” festival. (Johannes Eisele / AFP)
A model presents a creation for Chanel during the 2018/2019 fall/winter collection fashion show in Paris. (Patrick Kovarik / AFP)
A mock coffin is reflected in the glasses of an activist during a protest to mark International Women's Day at a memorial for women murder victims in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. (Jose Luis Gonzalez / REUTERS)
Members of the emergency services in biohazard suits afix a tent over the bench where Russian former double-agent Sergei Skripal, 66 and his daughter Yulia were found on March 4 in critical condition at The Maltings shopping centre in Salisbury, England. (Ben Stansall / AFP)
Female Iraqi Kurdish peshmerga fighters watch on as they release a bear into the wild in the Gara Mountains near the northern Iraqi city of Dohuk, after Iraqi Kurdish Animal rights activists from a local NGO rescued it from a private home. (Safin Hamed / AFP)
A boy kisses his relative who was wounded in government shelling in the radiography room of a hospital in Douma, in the besieged rebel-held enclave of Eastern Ghouta. (Hasan Mohamed / AFP)
Najin (L) and her daughter Patu, the last two northern white rhino females, lie in their enclosure at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia National Park, Kenya. (Baz Ratner / REUTERS)
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (L) shakes hands with South Korean chief delegator Chung Eui-yong (R), who travelled as envoy of the South's President Moon Jae-in, during their meeting in Pyongyang. Kim Jong Un discussed ways to ease tensions on the peninsula with visiting South Korean envoys, the state KCNA news agency reported on March 6. (KCNA via KNS / AFP)
Journalists take pictures of a statue of Karl Marx created by Chinese artist Wu Weishan as it lays in its transport box after it arrived in Trier, Germany. It is a present of the People's Republic of China to the city of Trier, where Marx was born 200 years ago, on May 5, 1818. (Harald Tittel / dpa / AFP)
Sudanese Dinka tribals drag away a dead cow, poisoned by a scorpion bite, in the early morning at their cattle camp in Mingkaman, South Sudan. (Stefanie Glinski / AFP)
A man releases an eagle during the Spring Eagle Festival in Ulaanbaatar, the capital of Mongolia. Members of Mongolia's Kazakh ethnic group celebrated their 6,000-year history of eagle hunting with an annual Eagle Festival. (Byambasuren Byamba-Ochir / AFP)
Rider Eric Mikkelson and skier Jason Dahl race to the finish line during the 70th annual Leadville Ski Joring weekend competition in Leadville, Colorado. (Jason Connolly / AFP)
Queen Mathilde of Belgium gestures during a visit to WCU-DANCE (World Children United Dance - We See You Dance) project in Wijnegem, Belgium. (Kristof Van Accom / Belga and Belga / AFP)
