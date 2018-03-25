 Photos: The making of steel, from iron ore to tough metal | world-news | photos | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Mar 25, 2018-Sunday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Photos: The making of steel, from iron ore to tough metal

Mar 25, 2018 15:23 IST
about the gallery
The fascinating journey of steel making has existed for millennia. In this crucible process of steel making various steps are involved, where the red hot molten iron is formed into the tough and shiny steel.

latest photogalleries

featured photos