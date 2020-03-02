Play, dance, music: Students remember the Mahatma on school’s annual thanksgiving day

Updated: Mar 02, 2020 00:39 IST

Don Bosco International School, Matunga paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi, marking his 150th birth anniversary, on their 6th Annual Thanksgiving Day. Parents and staff were invited to come dressed in Indian ethnic wear, many of whom chose to come dressed in khadi.

The programme had a play, interspersed with some mesmerizing dances, soulful renditions by the choir and scenes such as the racial discrimination on a train in South Africa, the cleansing of the scourge of untouchability in India and the Jallianwala Bagh tragedy.

Most remarkable was the portrayal of Gandhi by a Class 7 student, Tarun Moizuddin, who tonsured his head for the part.

The play was directed by Craig de Quadros of Raell Padamsee’s ACE Productions, along with dances choreographed by Nrutyeshwar dance academy and the choir trained by Furtado’s School of Music(FSM). The prelude to the play was a prayer-dance, choreographed by the students and followed by the annual report and felicitation of achievers.

The chief guest of the event was Josephine Vas, former principal and now senior advisor at Jamnabai Narsee School. Principal Meena Saldanha also graced the event.

Students showcase their creativity

GD Ideal High School in Nallasopara recently organised a two-day Science and Art Exhibition. The chief guests for the exhibition were Umesh Naik, former deputy mayor of Palghar district; Karan Doshi, author and Chandrakant Gorivale, corporator. The theme for the exhibition was ‘Save Tree, Save Animals, Save Nature’. Students with the help of teachers made projects demonstrating of the reflection of light, Li-Fi – the latest and fastest means of communication, different techniques of farming, military road security system and many more.

In the art section, the students showcased paintings and art works.

School celebrates Shivaji Jayanti

Pragnya Bodhini School in Goregaon celebrated Shivaji Jayanti recently to honour Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The celebration begin by showcasing a powada – a ballad-style performance to depict the events from the life of the Maratha warrior king – from the movie Balkadu.

The students were then given a presentation on Raigad fort by Sunil Patel, in which students were told about its history, strategic importance, architectural layout such as the administrative offices, coronation spot, Jagdishwar temple, Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s samadi etc.

Sanskrit teacher Saraswat Rao then explained the words written on the royal seal of the Maratha regime during the king’s time. The secondary section students performed a play on Chattrapati Shivaji’s Ashtapradhan Mandal (ministries), with each student playing the role of a minister. The purpose behind the play was to make students aware about the importance of Swarajya (self-governance).

The school also spoke about Chattrapati Shivaji’s mother Jijabai, popularly referred to as Jijamata and Queen Yesubai, the elder daughter-in-law of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as well as his younger daughter-in-law Queen Tarabai, all of whom looked after the administration of the Maratha Empire for years.