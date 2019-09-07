Haryana Steelers tame Dabang Delhi in PKL

pro-kabaddi-league

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 23:18 IST

Naveen Kumar put up a dominant display with 11 raid points as Haryana Steelers thrashed leaders Dabang Delhi KC 47-25 to register their fifth win on the trot in the second match of the Pro Kabaddi League here on Saturday.

Haryana led 21-13 at halftime. They stepped up in the second half without giving Delhi any chance to seal the issue with 22-point margin.

Haryana now have 46 points, while Delhi are still sitting pretty atop the standings with 54 points, having played 13 matches each.

Meanwhile, Bengal Warriors still held on to the fourth spot (43 points) despite playing out a 23-23 draw against Gujarat Fortunegiants earlier in the day.

First Published: Sep 07, 2019 23:18 IST