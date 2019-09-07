e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 07, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Sep 07, 2019

Haryana Steelers tame Dabang Delhi in PKL

Haryana led 21-13 at halftime. They stepped up in the second half without giving Delhi any chance to seal the issue with 22-point margin.

pro-kabaddi-league Updated: Sep 07, 2019 23:18 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Kolkata
File photo of Haryana Steelers.
File photo of Haryana Steelers. (PTI)
         

Naveen Kumar put up a dominant display with 11 raid points as Haryana Steelers thrashed leaders Dabang Delhi KC 47-25 to register their fifth win on the trot in the second match of the Pro Kabaddi League here on Saturday.

Haryana led 21-13 at halftime. They stepped up in the second half without giving Delhi any chance to seal the issue with 22-point margin.

Haryana now have 46 points, while Delhi are still sitting pretty atop the standings with 54 points, having played 13 matches each.

Meanwhile, Bengal Warriors still held on to the fourth spot (43 points) despite playing out a 23-23 draw against Gujarat Fortunegiants earlier in the day.

First Published: Sep 07, 2019 23:18 IST

tags
more from pro kabaddi league
trending topics
Chandrayaan 2Reliance Jio FiberHTLS 2019Virat KohliChhichhore reviewDeepika PadukoneAmitabh BachchanSteve SmithShahid KapoorAnti-terror lawUPSC recruitmentPriyanka ChopraChandigarh-Kochuvalli Express FireChandrayaan 2 Moon Landing
top news
    latest news
      don't miss