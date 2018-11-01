Pro Kabaddi 2018, Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors, live score and updates: Pirates ahead

Patna Pirates take on Bengal Warriors in a Pro Kabaddi league game on Thursday. Placed in Zone B both teams are fourth and fifth respectively with 18 points each. Patna Pirates have a 7-2 edge in the head-to-head over Bengal Warriors with 3 matches ending in a tie. Last season these teams played 4 times all of which were close. Two of these ended in a tie with Bengal Warriors winning one and Patna Pirates one. Pardeep Narwal (PAT) is 5 points away from 100 raid points in PKL 6 (will be the 2nd raider to do so after Nitin Tomar)

Catch all the action as Patna Pirates take on Bengal Warriors in a Pro Kabaddi game through our live blog.

20:42 hrs IST Less than 10 minutes left Less than 10 minutes to go and who wins this match is anyone’s guess. The trinity of Patna, Deepak Narwal, Manjeet and Vijay have 13 points between them, while Ran Singh, Mahesh Goud and Kane Jung lee have 14. 24-21 to the Pirates.





20:35 hrs IST Still close Both teams neck and neck, 19-17 in Pirates’ favour. Points trickling in favour of both teams, a big moment can decide the game. Patna have 4 players on the mat, Bengal 6.





20:30 hrs IST Second half begins Second half has begun and both teams earn a point each. A technical point is earned by Bengal Warriors as well. Not what Pirates need or want, not that the warriors are complaining. 16-15 the score.





20:19 hrs IST Half time It’s half time and Patna Pirates have their noses slightly ahead against Bengal Warriors. 15-12 the score.





20:14 hrs IST Pirates surge ahead Patna are now in front and have a clear daylight between them and the warriors. Deepak Narwal brought home three points with his raid and the defending champions are showing their mettle. If one narwal doesn’t get you, other will.





20:08 hrs IST Patna fight back Patna have narrowed the margin and the score now reads 4-3 to the Warriors. Tushar patil and Manjeet with a couple of raid points for the Pirates.





20:04 hrs IST Bengal lead early The warriors have taken an early lead, that’s the last thing that Patna Wanted. 4-0 the score. Jang Kun lee with 2/4 points that warriors have.





20:00 hrs IST Toss Bengal Warriors win the toss & select the Choice of court





19:56 hrs IST Patna to recover Patna pirates were beaten in the last raid of the match yesterday! It can be draining emotionally can they show what made them the champions last season? Only one way to find out.





19:43 hrs IST Standings Placed in Zone B both teams are fourth and fifth respectively with 18 points each.



