LIVE BLOG

Pro Kabaddi 2018, Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors, live score and updates: Pirates ahead

Catch all the action as Patna Pirates take on Bengal Warriors in a Pro Kabaddi game through our live blog.

By HT Correspondent | Nov 01, 2018 20:45 IST
highlights

Patna Pirates take on Bengal Warriors in a Pro Kabaddi league game on Thursday. Placed in Zone B both teams are fourth and fifth respectively with 18 points each. Patna Pirates have a 7-2 edge in the head-to-head over Bengal Warriors with 3 matches ending in a tie. Last season these teams played 4 times all of which were close. Two of these ended in a tie with Bengal Warriors winning one and Patna Pirates one. Pardeep Narwal (PAT) is 5 points away from 100 raid points in PKL 6 (will be the 2nd raider to do so after Nitin Tomar)

20:42 hrs IST

Less than 10 minutes left

Less than 10 minutes to go and who wins this match is anyone’s guess. The trinity of Patna, Deepak Narwal, Manjeet and Vijay have 13 points between them, while Ran Singh, Mahesh Goud and Kane Jung lee have 14. 24-21 to the Pirates.

20:35 hrs IST

Still close

Both teams neck and neck, 19-17 in Pirates’ favour. Points trickling in favour of both teams, a big moment can decide the game. Patna have 4 players on the mat, Bengal 6.

20:30 hrs IST

Second half begins

Second half has begun and both teams earn a point each. A technical point is earned by Bengal Warriors as well. Not what Pirates need or want, not that the warriors are complaining. 16-15 the score.

20:19 hrs IST

Half time

It’s half time and Patna Pirates have their noses slightly ahead against Bengal Warriors. 15-12 the score.

20:14 hrs IST

Pirates surge ahead

Patna are now in front and have a clear daylight between them and the warriors. Deepak Narwal brought home three points with his raid and the defending champions are showing their mettle. If one narwal doesn’t get you, other will.

20:08 hrs IST

Patna fight back

Patna have narrowed the margin and the score now reads 4-3 to the Warriors. Tushar patil and Manjeet with a couple of raid points for the Pirates.

20:04 hrs IST

Bengal lead early

The warriors have taken an early lead, that’s the last thing that Patna Wanted. 4-0 the score. Jang Kun lee with 2/4 points that warriors have.

20:00 hrs IST

Toss

Bengal Warriors win the toss & select the Choice of court

19:56 hrs IST

Patna to recover

Patna pirates were beaten in the last raid of the match yesterday! It can be draining emotionally can they show what made them the champions last season? Only one way to find out.

19:43 hrs IST

Standings

Placed in Zone B both teams are fourth and fifth respectively with 18 points each.

19:23 hrs IST

Hello and Welcome

Hello and Welcome to Hindustan Times’ live blog for the match between Patna Pirates and Bengal Warriors.