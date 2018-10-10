Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls, Live Streaming: When and where to watch, Live Coverage on TV

After starting with a bumper win against the Patna Pirates, the Tamil Thalaivas have dropped two matches and are suddenly grappling to find momentum. They will take on the Bengaluru Bulls at home and would hope to get their campaign back on track.

Bengaluru Bulls are no pushovers as they have assembled a balanced squad after retaining raider Rohit Kumar before the auction earlier this year. The defence will be taken care by Ashish Kumar and Mahender Singh who were mighty impressive last season.

Where will the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls take place?

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls will be held in Chennai.

When is the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2018, Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls?

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls will start from 9:00 PM IST.

Where Can I Watch the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2018, Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network.

How to watch the live streaming of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2018, Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls will be streamed online on Hotstar.

