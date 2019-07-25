Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 7), Dabang Delhi vs Tamil Thalaivas: Delhi close gap but Thalaivas maintain lead
20:24 hrs IST
Thalaivas all out
20:14 hrs IST
Tamil Thalaivas cruising
20:08 hrs IST
Delhi closing gap in second half
19:55 hrs IST
End of first half
19:45 hrs IST
Dabang Delhi All out
19:40 hrs IST
Delhi bounce back
19:30 hrs IST
Match begins
19:24 hrs IST
Players out on the mat
19:02 hrs IST
Dabang Delhi vs Tamil Thalaiavas
Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Updates: The solitary game on matchday 5 will see Dabang Delhi face Tamil Thalaivas at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday. Tamil Thalaivas will be eager to pick up from where they left off after a convincing win over Telugu Titans in their season opener.
Dabang Delhi also began their campaign on a positive note with a thrilling win over Telugu Titans. They will be hoping to make it back-to-back wins on successive days and extend their perfect record against Tamil Thalaivas.
Thalaivas all out
Naveen Kumar gets a bonus point and eliminate three defenders. Now the score is tight again with 2 minutes on the clock. Delhi all out Thalaivas. Dabang Delhi 27-29 Tamil Thalaivas with 2:30 minutes on the clock.
Tamil Thalaivas cruising
Tamil Thalaivas are cruising at the moment - they are 7 points ahead of Delhi. Delhi have put on a good fight but Mohit Chillar has extended the lead. Dabang Delhi 19-27 Tamil Thalaivas
Delhi closing gap in second half
Delhi are starting to close the gap in the second half with Meraj Sheykh and Naveen Kumar scoring crucial raiding points. Rahul Chaudhari is starting to slow down. But Naveen Kumar goes for a raid and goes out of bounds following a Super Tackle attempt - thus giving two points to Tamil Thaliavas. Delhi review and his feet has gone out. Thalaivas get two points. Delhi 17-23 Chennai.
End of first half
Final raid from Naveen Kumar in the first half and he could not get any point. Tamil Thalaivas maintain a strong seven point led going into the break. Tamil Thalaivas 18-11 Dabang Delhi after first half.
Dabang Delhi All out
Tamil Thalaivas have tackled down Meraj Sheykh and Dabang Delhi are all out. Three more points to Thalaivas and now the lead is up by five points. Thalaivas 11-5 Delhi at the moment.
Delhi bounce back
A ferocious Super Tackle on Rahul Chaudhari brings Dabang Delhi back on their level terms. They appeared to have been all out before, but a review call saved them. The scores are level on 5-5 in the first half at the moment.
Match begins
Chandran Ranjit begins the raid for Delhi. Gets nothing. Rahul Chaudhari goes from the other end, but he too gets nothing. Defensive start from both teams but it is going to change very soon.
Players out on the mat
Dabang Delhi and Tamil Thalaivas are out on the mat and the match is about to begin in two minutes.
Dabang Delhi vs Tamil Thalaiavas
In a nail-biting encounter, Dabang Delhi edged out Telugu Titans 34-33 to begin their Pro Kabaddi Season 7 with a victory, yesterday. Naveen Kumar played a stellar role and scored 14 raid points whereas Joginder Narwal and Ravinder Pahal were solid in defence for Dabang Delhi. The story of the match, however, was debutant Suraj Desai who scored 18 raid points in his debut. Can Delhi maintain their winning run?