Pro Kabaddi League 2018: U Mumba thump Haryana Steelers 42-32

Haryana Steelers will look for a good performance in front of their home fans when they take on U Mumba at the Moti Lal Nehru School of Sports in Rai (Sonepat). The last time these two teams met in the league, U Mumba beat Haryana Steelers rather comfortably and the home side will look to avenge that defeat today. Haryana skipper Monu Goyat hasn’t had a good campaign thus far and will for a big performance today

Follow, Pro Kabaddi 2018 Highlights, Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba, below -

22:18 IST Match ends, Mumbai win Monu Goyat’s heroics go in vain as Mumbai register a thumping 42-32 win over Haryana. Both Monu Goyat and Siddharth Desai ended the match with 15 points each.





22:14 hrs IST Siddharth Desai is unstoppable Danger-man Monu Goyat heads back on to the bench after being taken down by the Mumbai defenders. Then, Siddharth Desai was being held by two Haryana defenders but he managed to go over the white line into his own half with the help of sheer brute force. Mumbai lead 36-27





22:08 hrs IST Haryana stage a fightback Monu Goyat wins a raid point for Haryana and then, Siddharth Desai is taken out courtesy of a super tackle and they win two points. Monu Goyat wins a point again and this time, Abhishek Singh is tackled out of the court and once again Haryana get two points because of a super tackle. Haryana now trail 26-33.





22:03 hrs IST No respite for Haryana Siddharth Desai is taken down by the Haryana defenders and they still see a ray of hope in the match. But Haryana’s Vikas Kandola is tackled down and they concede a point. Abhishek Singh wins a raid point and Mumbai now lead 32-20.





21:56 hrs IST Mumbai continue to dominate Vinod Kumar wins a raid point for U Mumba and then, their defenders bring down Monu Goyat to win two points courtesy of a super tackle. Siddharth Desai wins yet another raid point and Mumbai now lead 29-19.





21:51 hrs IST Haryana trying to stage a comeback The home side have issued a decent fightback with their defenders bringing down Siddharth Desai. Monu Goyat then wins a raid point to cut down the lead further. Abhishek Singh is tackled hard once again as Haryana now trail 17-25.





21:47 hrs IST Second half underway The players are back on the court and we are underway in the second half. Bhuvneshwar Gaur starts the proceedings with a raid point for Haryana but Abhishek Singh and Monu Goyat draw blanks in their respective first raids of the second half.





21:42 hrs IST Half-time Siddharth Desai’s 10-point half means that U Mumba are comfortably in the lead. Rohit Baliyan is close behind with 6 points in his kitty. Mumbai lead 24-13 at the half-way mark in the match.





21:39 hrs IST Mumbai stretch their lead At the moment, it seems that U Mumba are running away with the match as they are winning points for fun. Mumbai’s Rohit Baliyan wins a raid point and then after couple of empty raids from the home side, Vikas Kandol is tackled down and he concedes a point. Mumbai lead 23-13.





21:34 hrs IST Super raid Siddharth Desai has single-handedly turned the match on its head as he effects a super raid and also effects the all-out to win win six points for his team. Mumbai now lead 20-13.





21:30 hrs IST Teams fight hard for lead Neither of the two teams is managing to keep a hold of their lead and they are going neck and neck at the moment. Siddharth Desai won a raid point to make it a one point match and then, Mumbai defenders bring down Vikas Kandola to make it 12-12.





21:26 hrs IST Super raid Haryana have finally managed to surge ahead as Vikas Kandola effects a super raid and wins three points for his team. This after Siddharth Desai won a raid point for U Mumba. Haryana lead 10-8.





21:22 hrs IST Home side fighting hard Naveen Kandola and Siddharth Desai win one raid point each for the home side. Monu Goyat then wins one raid point and a bonus point in one raid to take Haryana to 5-5 in the early parts of the match.





21:19 hrs IST Both teams start well Siddharth Desai wins a point in the first raid of the night. Monu Goyat wins a point for Haryana to level the proceedings. Rohit Balyan wins a bonus as well a raid point to take U Mumba into a 3-1 lead.





21:15 hrs IST Toss Haryana Steelers have won the toss and they have opted for the left hand side of the court. This means that U Mumba will start the proceedings with the first raid of the night.





21:12 hrs IST Match about to begin The players are making their way into the middle now and we are about to get underway in the second match of the night. But first up is the toss and the captains will converge in the middle anytime now.





22:10 hrs IST Match 1 recap Pawan Sehrawat shone the brightest as Bengaluru Bulls thumped Tamil Thalaivas in the first match of the night. Bulls won 44-35. Hosts Haryana Steelers will want to win with a similar sort of impact in the next match.



