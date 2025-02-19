Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Feb 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Get discount of up to 70% off on the best treadmills, fitness bikes and more: Sweat now, save BIG

ByIqbal
Feb 19, 2025 02:24 PM IST

Upgrade your home workout setup with the best treadmills, fitness bikes and more. Also, avail savings of up to 70% on these machines.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Cockatoo SmartRun3.5 3.5HP Peak DC Motorized Treadmill for Home, with 3 Level Manual Incline, Max Speed 16 Km/Hr, Max User Weight 120Kg,(DIY, Do It Yourself Installation) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lifelong FitPro (2.5 HP Peak) Manual Incline Motorized Treadmill for Home with 12 preset Workouts, Max Speed 12km/hr. Bluetooth Speaker|Max. User Weight 100Kg, (LLTM09) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Fitkit by Cult FT200M 4.5HP Peak Treadmill (Max Weight: 110Kg, Auto Incline, Max Speed 16km/hr & Massager) for Home Gym Fitness with 1 Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹31,899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MAXPRO PTM405M 4.5 HP Peak DC Motor Multifunction Folding Treadmill with Massager,Free Diet Plan,Max.Speed 14km/hr,Max. User Weight 110kgs,Fit Show App Support,Running Machine LED Display for Home use View Details checkDetails

₹30,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Cultsport Treadmill Baytown 2 HP Peak DC Motorized|Under Desk Treadmill | Home Workout | Max Speed 8 Km/Hr | Walking Pad | Max User Weight 110 Kg | Black View Details checkDetails

₹14,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MAXPRO IM5001 2.5HP Peak DC Motorized Folding Treadmill with Free Diet Plan, Max. Speed 12km/hr, LED Display, 12 preset Workouts, 4 Level Manual Incline Treadmill for Home Use Running Machine View Details checkDetails

₹16,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sparnod Fitness STH-1200 Motorized Treadmill for Home Use, 4 HP Peak DC Motor, 12 km/hr Speed, 110 kg Max User Weight, 12 Preset Workouts, Manual Incline, Hi-Fi Speaker, Safety Key View Details checkDetails

₹17,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazon Basics ABTR200 2HP Peak Motorized Foldable Treadmill with LCD Display | Heart Rate Sensor | Manual Incline and Music Speaker | Max Speed 12 Km/Hr | Max User Weight 110 KG | Black View Details checkDetails

₹15,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Reach AB 110 Upright Air Bike with Moving/Stationary Handle | Adjustable Resistance with Cushioned Seat | Max User Weight 110 Kg | Exercise Fitness Cycle | Cardio Equipment Machine | Home Gym Workout View Details checkDetails

₹6,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SPARNOD FITNESS SAB-05 Upright Air Bike Exercise Cycle for Home Gym - Dual Action for Full Body Workout - Adjustable Resistance, Height Adjustable seat with Back Rest View Details checkDetails

₹7,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Flexnest Flexbike Lite|Smart Bluetooth Exercise Cycle For Home With 500+ Live Classes,100+ Virtual Rides On App,100 Resistance Levels Cycle For Exercise At Home Gym Workout & Cardio Spin Bike(Black) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lifelong Fit Pro Spin Fitness Bike with 6Kg Flywheel, Adjustable Resistance & Heart Rate Sensor for Fitness at Home Workouts|Max Weight Capacity: 100 kg (LLSBB50, Black) View Details checkDetails

₹9,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lifelong LLF45 Fit Pro Spin Fitness Bike with 6Kg Flywheel, Adjustable Resistance, LCD Monitor and Heart Rate Sensor for Fitness at Home; Home Workouts (1 Year Warranty, Max Weight: 120 kg) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

PowerMax Fitness® BU-201 Dual Action Air Bike/Exercise Bike for Home |Gym Cycle for Workout With Adjustable Cushioned Seat | Non-Slip Pedals | Fixed Handles Black Gym Bike, Max user weight 120 KG View Details checkDetails

₹7,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Cockatoo Ride-X 7Kg Fly Wheel Spin Bike, Exercise Cycle For Home With Adjustable Resistance & Gym Cycle For Home Workout|Max Weight Capacity: 120 kg (White) View Details checkDetails

₹9,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazon Brand - Symactive Heavy Duty 3 in 1 Adjustable Incline Multipurpose Gym Bench, Max Weight 350 KG View Details checkDetails

₹4,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Life Line Fitness LB-311 Adjustable Bench with 8 Levels, Flat, Incline & Decline with Leg Support for Full Body Strength Workout for Men at Home, Free Installation Assistance Available View Details checkDetails

₹4,084

amazonLogo
GET THIS

The Cube Club Neo Heavy Duty Foldable Gym Bench Multipurpose Full Body Workout Weight Bench Press for Men & Women|Multilevel Incline and Decline Exercise Strength Training Fitness Bench, 130 KG View Details checkDetails

₹5,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

XRT65 Foldable Gym Bench Press | Adjustable Incline, Decline and Flat Bench | 200kg Load Capacity | Gym Equipment Set for Home Workout | Black (Adjustable Bench Press) View Details checkDetails

₹6,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

KENIT Adjustable Weight Bench for Home Gym, Multi-Purpose Workout Bench for Bench Press Sit up Incline Flat Decline (Red & Black) (RED) View Details checkDetails

₹3,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazon Basics Flat Weight Workout Exercise Bench - 41 x 20 x 11 Inches, Black (Max User Weight: 350 Kg) View Details checkDetails

₹3,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SX Fitness Heavy Duty Multi-Functional Adjustable Flat, Incline and Decline Weight Bench for Home Gym, Strength Training, Abdominal and Full Body Workout Capacity - 280 kg, Black (Flat Gym Bench) View Details checkDetails

₹1,348

amazonLogo
GET THIS

OtG ON THE GO 6 in 1 Multi-Functional Weight Strength Training Foldable Incline Decline Exercise Preacher Bench for Home Gym (Black, Orange) - Max Weight Capacity: 300 Kg View Details checkDetails

₹12,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

BODYFIT Weight Lifting Multi Purpose Adjustable 4 in 1 Home Gym Bench - (Black, Incline + Decline + Flat + Sit Up Bench) - Weight Capacity: 100 Kg View Details checkDetails

₹2,330

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sparnod Fitness STH-3004 Walking Pad Treadmill for Home Use & Office—Work and Walk, Ready to Use, LED Display, Remote Control, Non-Slip Belt, Shock Reduction, Space-Saving, Bluetooth Speakers View Details checkDetails

₹11,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

WELCARE Maxpro Ptmx1 Walking Pad 2 Hp Peak Dc Motorised Treadmill with Free Diet Plan| Under Desk Foldable Treadmill|Home Workout|Max Speed 8 Km/Hr|Remote Control|Led Display, Grey View Details checkDetails

₹17,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lifelong Walking Pad Treadmill for Home 2.5Hp Peak Dc Motor- Foldable Under Desk Treadmill-Walking Machine at 8Km/Hr Speed with Led Display-Cardio Equipment for Home Gym 110Kg Capacity(Lltm163),Black View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Walkingpad Z1 Walking Pad Treadmill, 180°Foldable Under Desk Treadmill for Home Office with 242lb Capacity, 2 in 1 Portable Treadmill for Walking and Jogging Remote Control in LED Display View Details checkDetails

₹30,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LET’S Play Walking Pad for Home, 4HP Peak DC Motor Treadmill with Manual Incline, 6km/hr Speed, 110kg User Weight, Remote Control, LED Display, Widest Deck, Anti-Gravity Sleek Pad Design (SWPAD) View Details checkDetails

₹14,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sparnod Fitness STH-3040 Ultra Slim 2-in-1 Foldable Home Use Treadmill Under Desk Walking Pad fits Under Bed/Sofa. No Installation Required, 4 HP Peak Motor, 110kg User Weight View Details checkDetails

₹23,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Toning lets Play Walking Pad Treadmill for Home Foldable 4Hp Peak Dc Motor- Foldable Under Desk Treadmill - Walking Machine at 12km/hr Display - 100kg Capacity,Black View Details checkDetails

₹21,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

WALKINGPAD R2 Treadmill Running and Walking Folding Treadmill Manual Automatic Modes Foldable Walking Pad Non-Slip Smart LCD Display Fitness Equipment 12Km/Hr, Black View Details checkDetails

₹48,888

amazonLogo
GET THIS

KeppiFitness Steppers for Exercise, Mini Stair Stepper Machine with 350LB Maximum Capacity,Mini Stepper with Resistance Bands for Cardio Fitness Full Body Workout at Home View Details checkDetails

₹20,050

amazonLogo
GET THIS

YOGIMOONI Stair Stepper for Home Gym, Vertical Stair Climber Machine for Full-Body Workout, Compact & Foldable Cardio Stepper with Adjustable Handlebar & Pedals, Extended Step Range View Details checkDetails

₹9,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MYHEART Twist Stepper Machine with Resistance Bands, LCD Monitor, Tone Your Buttocks, Legs, Thighs, Waist, and More - Compact and Portable 2-in-1 Mini Stepper with Adjustable Resistance View Details checkDetails

₹3,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MYHEART Twist Stepper Machine with Resistance Bands, LCD Monitor, Tone Your Buttocks, Legs, Thighs, Waist, and More - Compact and Portable 2-in-1 Mini Stepper with Adjustable Resistance View Details checkDetails

₹3,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Dolphy Twist Stepper Machine with Resistance Bands, LCD Monitor and Height Adjustable Stepper Exercise Equipment | Tone Your Buttocks, Legs, Thighs, Waist & More for Home Workouts View Details checkDetails

₹3,448

amazonLogo
GET THIS

JoyFit Steel and ABS Mini Stepper for Cardio, Strength Training - Adjustable Step Exercise Machine with Display Monitor and Resistance Bands for Home/Gym Fitness Workouts for Men & Women (White) View Details checkDetails

₹3,699

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

So you're thinking about getting in shape, right? Maybe you've been hitting the snooze button on that gym membership a little too often lately. Perhaps you just prefer the comfort and privacy of working out at home and looking to upgrade your home gym. Get ready to save big! You can avail up to 70% off a wide range of home workout equipment, including treadmills, fitness bikes, and much more.

Enjoy BIG savings on the best fitness equipment
Enjoy BIG savings on the best fitness equipment

Finding the right equipment can be challenging, but with these discounts, you can explore higher-quality options that might have previously been out of reach. These Amazon deals make it easier than ever to create a comprehensive home gym that meets all your fitness needs, from cardio to strength training and everything in between.

Check out the best deals on the best treadmills

The best treadmills offer a convenient way to stay fit at home. A treadmill for home use lets you walk, jog, or run at your own pace, anytime. Features like multiple speed settings, shock absorption, and foldable designs make them ideal for any space. With the latest Amazon deal, you can find high-quality treadmills at great prices. Be it a beginner or an experienced runner, there are options to match your fitness level. Choose from top brands known for durability and performance. Explore the best options available and bring home the right treadmill for your workout routine.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Check out the best deals on the best fitness bikes

Looking for a low-impact, effective cardio workout? Now get a gym bike at a discounted price that can be a fantastic option for any home gym. Whether you're a seasoned cyclist or just starting your fitness journey, a good fitness bike offers a smooth, adjustable ride. Perfect for burning calories, toning leg muscles, and improving cardiovascular health, these bikes come in various styles, from upright to recumbent, allowing you to find the perfect fit for your body and workout preferences. 

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Check out the best deals on the best gym bench

Strength training at home gets easier with a gym bench. It provides the stability needed for presses, curls, and core workouts. Adjustable designs let you switch between flat, incline, and decline positions for a full-body routine. The best gym benches offer durable frames, cushioned support, and compact storage options. Pair it with dumbbells or barbells to maximise your workouts. With an exciting Amazon deal, getting a high-quality bench at a great price is simple. 

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Check out the best deals on the best walking pads

Walking pads make staying active effortless. These compact, foldable treadmills fit under desks or sofas, perfect for small spaces. Use them for a light stroll while working or a brisk walk to boost energy. The best walking pads feature adjustable speeds, shock absorption, and smart controls for a smooth experience. Quiet operation ensures no distractions, making them great for home or office use. A simple way to bring movement into your daily routine and enjoy huge discounts on top rated products.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Check out the best deals on the best stepper machines

Steppers are excellent for toning your legs, glutes, and core, while also improving your cardiovascular health. Their small size and ease of storage make them ideal for those with limited space. Many steppers offer adjustable resistance levels, allowing you to customize your workout intensity. For beginners and fitness enthusiasts alike, a stepper machine can help you reach your fitness goals. A stepper machine is a great addition to any home gym, offering a compact yet powerful way to boost your fitness. These machines simulate stair climbing, providing a challenging cardio workout that targets your lower body. 

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Similar articles for you:

Best treadmills for home: Top 10 picks to stay fit and in shape without hitting the gym

Best home gym equipment in 2025: Stay fit with treadmills, exercise bikes and multi gym sets for effective workouts

Best Hercules treadmills: Top 7 options for durable, high-performance and feature-packed home workouts

Best Durafit treadmill: Bring gym to your home and stay fit, healthy, and in shape; Top 6 picks

Enjoy a healthier and more active lifestyle with the best PowerMax treadmills, top 8 picks for home

Best fitness equipment on Amazon deals

  • Can a walking pad replace a treadmill?

    Walking pads are ideal for light walking and working while moving, but treadmills offer higher speeds for intense workouts.

  • Are treadmills good for daily workouts?

    Yes, treadmills are great for daily cardio, helping improve stamina, burn calories, and support heart health.

  • How does a stepper machine help with fitness?

    A stepper strengthens the legs, burns calories, and improves cardiovascular endurance with a stair-climbing motion.

  • Is a fitness bike good for beginners?

    Yes, fitness bikes offer adjustable resistance, making them suitable for all fitness levels, including beginners.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 19, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On