Get discount of up to 70% off on the best treadmills, fitness bikes and more: Sweat now, save BIG
Feb 19, 2025 02:24 PM IST
Upgrade your home workout setup with the best treadmills, fitness bikes and more. Also, avail savings of up to 70% on these machines.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Cockatoo SmartRun3.5 3.5HP Peak DC Motorized Treadmill for Home, with 3 Level Manual Incline, Max Speed 16 Km/Hr, Max User Weight 120Kg,(DIY, Do It Yourself Installation) View Details
|
|
|
|
Lifelong FitPro (2.5 HP Peak) Manual Incline Motorized Treadmill for Home with 12 preset Workouts, Max Speed 12km/hr. Bluetooth Speaker|Max. User Weight 100Kg, (LLTM09) View Details
|
|
|
|
Fitkit by Cult FT200M 4.5HP Peak Treadmill (Max Weight: 110Kg, Auto Incline, Max Speed 16km/hr & Massager) for Home Gym Fitness with 1 Year Warranty View Details
|
₹31,899
|
|
|
MAXPRO PTM405M 4.5 HP Peak DC Motor Multifunction Folding Treadmill with Massager,Free Diet Plan,Max.Speed 14km/hr,Max. User Weight 110kgs,Fit Show App Support,Running Machine LED Display for Home use View Details
|
₹30,999
|
|
|
Cultsport Treadmill Baytown 2 HP Peak DC Motorized|Under Desk Treadmill | Home Workout | Max Speed 8 Km/Hr | Walking Pad | Max User Weight 110 Kg | Black View Details
|
₹14,799
|
|
|
MAXPRO IM5001 2.5HP Peak DC Motorized Folding Treadmill with Free Diet Plan, Max. Speed 12km/hr, LED Display, 12 preset Workouts, 4 Level Manual Incline Treadmill for Home Use Running Machine View Details
|
₹16,999
|
|
|
Sparnod Fitness STH-1200 Motorized Treadmill for Home Use, 4 HP Peak DC Motor, 12 km/hr Speed, 110 kg Max User Weight, 12 Preset Workouts, Manual Incline, Hi-Fi Speaker, Safety Key View Details
|
₹17,499
|
|
|
Amazon Basics ABTR200 2HP Peak Motorized Foldable Treadmill with LCD Display | Heart Rate Sensor | Manual Incline and Music Speaker | Max Speed 12 Km/Hr | Max User Weight 110 KG | Black View Details
|
₹15,799
|
|
|
Reach AB 110 Upright Air Bike with Moving/Stationary Handle | Adjustable Resistance with Cushioned Seat | Max User Weight 110 Kg | Exercise Fitness Cycle | Cardio Equipment Machine | Home Gym Workout View Details
|
₹6,999
|
|
|
SPARNOD FITNESS SAB-05 Upright Air Bike Exercise Cycle for Home Gym - Dual Action for Full Body Workout - Adjustable Resistance, Height Adjustable seat with Back Rest View Details
|
₹7,399
|
|
|
Flexnest Flexbike Lite|Smart Bluetooth Exercise Cycle For Home With 500+ Live Classes,100+ Virtual Rides On App,100 Resistance Levels Cycle For Exercise At Home Gym Workout & Cardio Spin Bike(Black) View Details
|
|
|
|
Lifelong Fit Pro Spin Fitness Bike with 6Kg Flywheel, Adjustable Resistance & Heart Rate Sensor for Fitness at Home Workouts|Max Weight Capacity: 100 kg (LLSBB50, Black) View Details
|
₹9,999
|
|
|
Lifelong LLF45 Fit Pro Spin Fitness Bike with 6Kg Flywheel, Adjustable Resistance, LCD Monitor and Heart Rate Sensor for Fitness at Home; Home Workouts (1 Year Warranty, Max Weight: 120 kg) View Details
|
|
|
|
PowerMax Fitness® BU-201 Dual Action Air Bike/Exercise Bike for Home |Gym Cycle for Workout With Adjustable Cushioned Seat | Non-Slip Pedals | Fixed Handles Black Gym Bike, Max user weight 120 KG View Details
|
₹7,599
|
|
|
Cockatoo Ride-X 7Kg Fly Wheel Spin Bike, Exercise Cycle For Home With Adjustable Resistance & Gym Cycle For Home Workout|Max Weight Capacity: 120 kg (White) View Details
|
₹9,990
|
|
|
Amazon Brand - Symactive Heavy Duty 3 in 1 Adjustable Incline Multipurpose Gym Bench, Max Weight 350 KG View Details
|
₹4,199
|
|
|
Life Line Fitness LB-311 Adjustable Bench with 8 Levels, Flat, Incline & Decline with Leg Support for Full Body Strength Workout for Men at Home, Free Installation Assistance Available View Details
|
₹4,084
|
|
|
The Cube Club Neo Heavy Duty Foldable Gym Bench Multipurpose Full Body Workout Weight Bench Press for Men & Women|Multilevel Incline and Decline Exercise Strength Training Fitness Bench, 130 KG View Details
|
₹5,999
|
|
|
XRT65 Foldable Gym Bench Press | Adjustable Incline, Decline and Flat Bench | 200kg Load Capacity | Gym Equipment Set for Home Workout | Black (Adjustable Bench Press) View Details
|
₹6,999
|
|
|
KENIT Adjustable Weight Bench for Home Gym, Multi-Purpose Workout Bench for Bench Press Sit up Incline Flat Decline (Red & Black) (RED) View Details
|
₹3,599
|
|
|
Amazon Basics Flat Weight Workout Exercise Bench - 41 x 20 x 11 Inches, Black (Max User Weight: 350 Kg) View Details
|
₹3,799
|
|
|
SX Fitness Heavy Duty Multi-Functional Adjustable Flat, Incline and Decline Weight Bench for Home Gym, Strength Training, Abdominal and Full Body Workout Capacity - 280 kg, Black (Flat Gym Bench) View Details
|
₹1,348
|
|
|
OtG ON THE GO 6 in 1 Multi-Functional Weight Strength Training Foldable Incline Decline Exercise Preacher Bench for Home Gym (Black, Orange) - Max Weight Capacity: 300 Kg View Details
|
₹12,999
|
|
|
BODYFIT Weight Lifting Multi Purpose Adjustable 4 in 1 Home Gym Bench - (Black, Incline + Decline + Flat + Sit Up Bench) - Weight Capacity: 100 Kg View Details
|
₹2,330
|
|
|
Sparnod Fitness STH-3004 Walking Pad Treadmill for Home Use & Office—Work and Walk, Ready to Use, LED Display, Remote Control, Non-Slip Belt, Shock Reduction, Space-Saving, Bluetooth Speakers View Details
|
₹11,999
|
|
|
WELCARE Maxpro Ptmx1 Walking Pad 2 Hp Peak Dc Motorised Treadmill with Free Diet Plan| Under Desk Foldable Treadmill|Home Workout|Max Speed 8 Km/Hr|Remote Control|Led Display, Grey View Details
|
₹17,999
|
|
|
Lifelong Walking Pad Treadmill for Home 2.5Hp Peak Dc Motor- Foldable Under Desk Treadmill-Walking Machine at 8Km/Hr Speed with Led Display-Cardio Equipment for Home Gym 110Kg Capacity(Lltm163),Black View Details
|
|
|
|
Walkingpad Z1 Walking Pad Treadmill, 180°Foldable Under Desk Treadmill for Home Office with 242lb Capacity, 2 in 1 Portable Treadmill for Walking and Jogging Remote Control in LED Display View Details
|
₹30,999
|
|
|
LET’S Play Walking Pad for Home, 4HP Peak DC Motor Treadmill with Manual Incline, 6km/hr Speed, 110kg User Weight, Remote Control, LED Display, Widest Deck, Anti-Gravity Sleek Pad Design (SWPAD) View Details
|
₹14,999
|
|
|
Sparnod Fitness STH-3040 Ultra Slim 2-in-1 Foldable Home Use Treadmill Under Desk Walking Pad fits Under Bed/Sofa. No Installation Required, 4 HP Peak Motor, 110kg User Weight View Details
|
₹23,499
|
|
|
Toning lets Play Walking Pad Treadmill for Home Foldable 4Hp Peak Dc Motor- Foldable Under Desk Treadmill - Walking Machine at 12km/hr Display - 100kg Capacity,Black View Details
|
₹21,999
|
|
|
WALKINGPAD R2 Treadmill Running and Walking Folding Treadmill Manual Automatic Modes Foldable Walking Pad Non-Slip Smart LCD Display Fitness Equipment 12Km/Hr, Black View Details
|
₹48,888
|
|
|
KeppiFitness Steppers for Exercise, Mini Stair Stepper Machine with 350LB Maximum Capacity,Mini Stepper with Resistance Bands for Cardio Fitness Full Body Workout at Home View Details
|
₹20,050
|
|
|
YOGIMOONI Stair Stepper for Home Gym, Vertical Stair Climber Machine for Full-Body Workout, Compact & Foldable Cardio Stepper with Adjustable Handlebar & Pedals, Extended Step Range View Details
|
₹9,499
|
|
|
MYHEART Twist Stepper Machine with Resistance Bands, LCD Monitor, Tone Your Buttocks, Legs, Thighs, Waist, and More - Compact and Portable 2-in-1 Mini Stepper with Adjustable Resistance View Details
|
₹3,199
|
|
|
MYHEART Twist Stepper Machine with Resistance Bands, LCD Monitor, Tone Your Buttocks, Legs, Thighs, Waist, and More - Compact and Portable 2-in-1 Mini Stepper with Adjustable Resistance View Details
|
₹3,199
|
|
|
Dolphy Twist Stepper Machine with Resistance Bands, LCD Monitor and Height Adjustable Stepper Exercise Equipment | Tone Your Buttocks, Legs, Thighs, Waist & More for Home Workouts View Details
|
₹3,448
|
|
|
JoyFit Steel and ABS Mini Stepper for Cardio, Strength Training - Adjustable Step Exercise Machine with Display Monitor and Resistance Bands for Home/Gym Fitness Workouts for Men & Women (White) View Details
|
₹3,699
|
|
View More Products