Get up to 88% off on mattresses, sofas, beds, wardrobes, chairs, dining tables in the Amazon Home Shopping Spree Sale

By Kanika Budhiraja
Feb 03, 2025 06:30 PM IST

Shop during Amazon's Home Shopping Spree for a wide selection of furniture and mattresses. Find great deals on home essentials to refresh your space affordably.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Livpure Smart Ortho CURVX Memory and Curved Orthopaedic Foam | 5D SleepTech Crafted Zones | ComfortScience US Tech Foam | High GSM Neon Washable Fabric |King Bed (78x72x6) inch, 10 Year Warranty

amazonLogo
GET THIS

The Sleep Company SmartGRID Orthopedic Pro - Doctor Recommended | Pressure Relieving | Scientifically Proven 5 Zone Support | 8 Inch Queen Size AIHA Certified Firm Mattress for Back Pain | 78x60

₹36,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Centuary Mattresses Sleepables | 7 Years Warranty | 5-Inch Queen Size Dual Comfort Hard and Soft Reversible Roll Pack High Resilience (HR) Foam Mattress (75x36x5)

₹4,600

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Kurl-On Dual Mattress | Dual Comfort | Soft & Firm Support | Dual Reversible Mattress | High Resilience (HR) Foam | Double Size Bed Mattress | 72x48x5 | 10 Yrs Warranty

₹11,900

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sleepyhead Flip - Premium Dual Sided High Density Foam King Bed Mattress with Firm & Medium Soft Sides, 7 Years Warranty, 5 Inch King Size Bed Mattress (78X72X5)

₹9,049

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Duroflex LiveIn Duropedic - Doctor Recommended Orthopedic High Resilient, Memory Foam Single Bed Mattress, Roll Pack 5 Inch Single Size Medium Firm Mattress With Luxury Anti Microbial Fabric (75X36X5)

₹7,549

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sleepyhead Original - 3 Layered BodyIQ Orthopedic Memory Foam Mattress | Zero Partner Disturbance | Medium Firm | 10- Years Warranty | 6-Inch Bed Mattress | 78x60x6 inches (Queen Size Mattress)

₹9,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amore Spine Memory Foam 6 Inch King High Resilience (HR), Rebonded Foam Single Orthopedic Mattress (72x30x6)

₹9,025

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sleepwell Ortho Mattress | High Density Resitec (HR) Foam | Medium Firm | Memory Foam | Breathable Fabric | Queen Size Mattress | 78X60X6 | 10 Yrs Warranty

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Kurlon Spinel Ortho Mattress | Orthopedic Mattress | Spine Support | Breathable Fabric | Firm Support | High Density Bonded Foam | PU Quilting | King Size | 78x72x5 | 2 Yrs Warranty

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sleepyhead Bae - 4 Seater Interchangeable L Shape Sofa Set (LHS/RHS, Fabric, Ocean Blue) 4-Person Sofa

₹23,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AMATA Marino 3 Seater Sofa with Two Cushions Perfect for Home Office Guests Living Room (3 Seater, Royal Blue)(2 Year Warranty)

₹16,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Seventh Heaven Milan 2 Seater Sofa | Luxury Comfort & Extra Spacious | Sofa | Sofa Set | Wooden Sofa Set for Living Room | Sofa for Living Room & Office (Chenille Molfino - Blue)

₹11,660

amazonLogo
GET THIS

duroflex Zivo Plus Dusky Pink Fabric 3 Seater LHS or RHS L Shape Interchangeable Sectional Sofa Set with Lounger (Chaise)

₹41,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

WESTIDO Mac Leatherette 3-Person Sofa (Finish Color - Black, Diy(Do-It-Yourself))|1 Year Warranty

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HANDWOOD FURNITURE 5 Seater Fabric Sofa Set for Living Room Furniture | 3 + 1 + 1 Sofa Set | Sofa for Home & Office | Fabric Color:- Dark Grey

amazonLogo
GET THIS

WESTIDO Leatherette 4 Seater Sofa (Finish Color - Cream Brown, DIY(Do-It-Yourself)) | 1 Year Warranty

amazonLogo
GET THIS

duroflex Zivo Plus Twilight Blue Fabric 3 LHS or RHS L Shape Interchangeable Sectional Sofa Set with Lounger (Chaise)

₹41,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

CASASTYLE - Stylio 8 Seater Fabric Lhs L Shape Sofa Set with Centre Table & 2 Puffy (Blue-Light Grey) - Wood, 33.07X101.57X59.84 Inch

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Hariom Handicraft Solid Sheesham Wood 5 Seater Sofa Set | Living Room Wooden Sofa Set 3+1+1With Cushions - Natural Brown Finish

amazonLogo
GET THIS

@home by Nilkamal Engineered Wood Wardrobe (Urban Teak) | 1 Year Warranty (Joyce Without Mirror, 2 Door)

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazon Brand - Solimo Medusa Engineered Wood 4 Door Wardrobe (Walnut Finish)

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Witty Wud Mosaic 4 Door Wardrobe 2 Tone in Dark Maple & Frosty White Colour

₹22,899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

DeckUp Plank Cove 2-Door Engineered Wood Wardrobe with Mirror (Wotan Oak and White, Matte Finish)

₹7,899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

DeckUp Plank Uniti 2-Door Engineered Wood Wardrobe (Wotan Oak and White, Matte Finish)

₹8,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Nilkamal Freedom Mini Medium (FML) Plastic Cabinet for Storage| Space & Clothes Organizer| Shelves| Cupboard| Almari| Wardrobe| Living Room| Multipurpose for Home Kitchen & Office (Sandy & Dark Brown)

amazonLogo
GET THIS

DeckUp Engineered Wood Matte Finish Uniti 3-Door Wardrobe (Dark Wenge)

₹12,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Nilkamal Freedom Big FMM Plastic Cabinet | 3-Year Warranty | 4-Shelf Storage Cupboard with Doors | Multi Organizer for Home, Wardrobe, and Kitchen | Clothes Rack, Shelves, Almirah Weather Brown

amazonLogo
GET THIS

DeckUp Cove 2-Door Engineered Wood Wardrobe with Mirror (Walnut, Matte Finish)

₹7,699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

DeckUp Cove 2-Door Engineered Wood Wardrobe with Mirror (Dark Wenge, Matte Finish)

₹7,699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SONA ART & CRAFTS Modern Furniture Solid Sheesham Wood Dining Table 4 Seater Dining Table Set with 4 Cushion Chairs Dinner Table Set for Dinning Room Home Hotel and Office (Natural Finish)

₹16,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

VK Furniture Solid Sheesham Wood Four Seater Dining Table with 4 Cushion Chairs for Living Room Home| Wooden 4 Seater Dining Table Set for Office Restaurant | Warm Chestnut | L45 X W30 X H30

₹16,498

amazonLogo
GET THIS

DRIFTINGWOOD Liana Solid Sheesham Wood Dining Table 6 Seater | Wooden Six Seater Dinning Table with Grey Cushion Chairs | Dinner Table 6 Seater | Dining Room Sets | Self Assembly, Honey

₹26,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

FURNITURE KI FACTORY-Dining Table Set Space Saving Kitchen Table and 4-Chairs Grey-Color Velvet Chairs, Perfect for Dining Room,Kitchen, Breakfast Corner Small Spaces

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Urban Decor-Dining Table Set for 4- Space Saving Kitchen Table and Chairs for 4, Modern Style Tabletop & 4 Black Velvet Chairs, Perfect for Dining Room,Kitchen, Breakfast Corner Small Spaces

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MURALICRAFT Solid Sheesham Wood Square Dining Table 4 Seater | Four Seater Dinning Table with 4 Cushioned Chairs for Home | Wooden Kitchen Dinner Table Dining Room Sets for Restaurants | Walnut

₹13,998

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Ganpati Arts Solid Sheesham Wood 4 Seater MR Dining Table with Cushioned Chair Sets for Dining Room Rectangular Dinner Table Set for Living Room Home - (Natural Finish) 1 Year Warranty

₹21,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

DRIFTINGWOOD Maharaja Solid Sheesham Wood Dining Table 6 Seater | Wooden Six Seater Dinning Table with Cushion Chairs | Dinner Table 6 Seater | Dining Room Sets | Self Assembly, Natural Brown Finish

₹23,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

RECTART Solid Sheesham Wood 4 Seater Dining Table Set with Cushioned Chairs | 4 Seater Dining Table for Living Room | Dining Table 4 Seater (4 Seater with Bench, Honey-I)

₹15,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Mahimart And Handicrafts Sheesham Wood 4 Seater Dining Table Set with Cushioned Chairs | Stylish Handcrafted Wooden Dining Set Furniture for Living Room, Hotel, Restaurant, Home, Dining Room (US4)

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Nilkamal Sierra Velvet Fabric Manual Recliner | 1 Seater Sofa | Single Sofa Recliner | 1 Seater Chair Sofa | 1 Year Warranty | Brown

amazonLogo
GET THIS

@home by Nilkamal Matt 1 Seater Fabric Manual Recliner with Cup Holder (Blue)

amazonLogo
GET THIS

duroflex Avalon Fabric Single Seater Recliner in Grey Color

₹18,049

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sleepyhead RX7 - Single Seater Fabric Motorized Recliner (Iceland Grey)

₹25,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazon Brand - Solimo Polaris 1 Seater Leatherette Recliner (Brown)

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sleepyhead RX6 - Single Seater Suede Fabric Recliner (Basil Green) |3 Modes of Comfort |High Back Rest for Extra Neck & Lumbar Support | Premium Pocket Springs for Plush Feeling

₹18,049

amazonLogo
GET THIS

The Sleep Company Luxe Motorised RRR Recliner |Patented SmartGRID Technology| Motorised Single Recliner Sofa with Revolving Mechanism| Rocking Sofa | Unique Lumbar Design | Premium Upholstery | Beige

₹34,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

duroflex Avalon - Rocking & Revolving Single Seater Fabric Manual Recliner in Graphite Grey Colour

₹23,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ZUEDA Motorized Recliner In Fabric Specially For Senior Citizens With Push Button, Brown

₹16,099

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazon Brand - Solimo Sudbury 1 Seater Fabric Rocking & Revolving Manual Recliner (Grey)

amazonLogo
GET THIS

KITHANIA Executive Office Chair Home Study Chair with arm Rest and Cushioned seat Back (1, Coffee, Powder Coated Double Pipe Frame)

₹3,678

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Vergo Transform Prime Ergonomic High Back Mesh Office Chair | Lumbar Support, Adjustable 2D Armrests, Multi Lock Synchro Mechanism, Metal Base | Home Office Desk Chair, 3 Years Warranty (Black)

₹8,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Kepler Brooks Office Chairs for Work | 3 Years Warranty | Chairs for Office Work, Study Chair, Ergonomic Office Chair, Boss Chair, Padded Arms & Leg Rest, Heavy Duty Metal Base (Italia Premium, Black)

₹12,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Casa Copenhagen Mesh Mid Back Office Chair/Study Chair/Computer Chair/Revolving Chair/Desk Chair for Work from Home -Metal Base, Height Adjustable Seat - Charcoal Black & Black

₹2,754

amazonLogo
GET THIS

KITHANIA Executive Office Chair Home Study Library Chair with Chrome Steel and Cushioned seat Back (4, Coffee, Double Support Steel Frame)

₹13,949

amazonLogo
GET THIS

The Sleep Company Onyx Orthopedic Office Chair | Patented SmartGRID Technology | Adjustable Lumbar Support for Ergonomic Sitting Posture | High Back Office Chair for Work, Home, Study | Black

₹14,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

CELLBELL C190 Berlin Office Chair, High Back Mesh Ergonomic Home Office Desk Chair (White - Blue)

₹5,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ASTRIDE Ace Mid Back Office Chair for Work from Home/Study Chair Height Adjustable Revolving Chair with Tilt Lock [Heavy Duty Nylon Base, Black]

amazonLogo
GET THIS

The Sleep Company Uno Office Chair | Patented SmartGRID Technology | Ergonomic Office Chair with Headrest & Adjustable Lumbar Support for Long Sitting Hours | Home & Office Chair for Work | Black

₹13,000

amazonLogo
GET THIS

The Sleep Company Onyx Orthopedic Office Chair | Patented SmartGRID Technology | Adjustable Lumbar Support for Ergonomic Sitting Posture | High Back Office Chair for Work, Home, Study | Black & Grey

₹14,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS
The Amazon Home Shopping Spree is back, bringing amazing discounts of up to 88% on essential home furniture and mattresses. If you're looking to refresh your living space with new pieces, this sale is the perfect opportunity

Amazon Home Shopping Spree brings exciting deals on furniture and mattresses!
Amazon Home Shopping Spree brings exciting deals on furniture and mattresses!

 

Mattresses at the Amazon Home Shopping Spree Sale, with up to 59% off

The Amazon Home Shopping Spree Sale offers fantastic deals on mattresses to help you sleep comfortably without straining your budget. Suppose you're looking for extra firmness or soft comfort, the wide selection has something for everyone. With top brands like The Sleep Company, Kurl-on, and Duroflex providing quality mattresses, you can update your sleep space at an affordable price. Shop now to enjoy incredible discounts and bring home a mattress designed for better rest. Don’t miss out on these great deals!

Check out top deals on mattresses during the Amazon Home Shopping Spree:

Sofas at the Amazon Home Shopping Spree Sale, with up to 74% off

Get comfy with amazing deals on sofas during the Amazon Home Shopping Spree Sale. From cosy two seaters to spacious sectional sofas, there’s an option for every living room. Top brands like Sleepyhead and Duroflex offer quality sofas built for long lasting comfort. If you're relaxing after a long day or hosting friends, you’ll enjoy both comfort and value. Shop now and bring home a sofa that suits your home’s vibe and budget. Don’t miss out on these great deals.

Check out top deals on sofa sets during the Amazon Home Shopping Spree:

Wardrobes at the Amazon Home Shopping Spree Sale, with up to 68% off

Looking for a wardrobe that fits your space and storage needs? The Amazon Home Shopping Spree Sale has a wide selection of wardrobes for every home. If you need a simple design or something more spacious, you'll find options from trusted brands that offer durability and ample storage. From sleek finishes to roomy interiors, the sale brings affordable choices to refresh your room. Shop now and get quality wardrobes at prices that suit your budget.

Check out top deals on wardrobes during the Amazon Home Shopping Spree:

Dining tables at the Amazon Home Shopping Spree Sale, with up to 64% off

Looking to make mealtime more inviting? The Amazon Home Shopping Spree Sale offers an excellent selection of dining tables designed to fit any home. From family dinners to small gatherings, these tables combine both function and comfort. With options from top brands, you can enjoy quality craftsmanship at affordable prices. If you prefer wood, glass, or other materials, there’s a dining table to meet your needs. Shop now and make every meal a special occasion with the perfect dining table.

Check out top deals on dining table sets during the Amazon Home Shopping Spree:

Recliners at the Amazon Home Shopping Spree Sale, with up to 72% off:

Find comfort with the best recliners available during the Amazon Home Shopping Spree Sale. Offering a variety of designs, these recliners let you relax after a long day. If you're looking for something that reclines for ultimate relaxation or one with extra features like cup holders or lumbar support, there's a recliner suited to your needs. With top brands and amazing prices, now is the perfect time to make your home cosier. Enjoy the comfort you deserve while saving big!

Check out top deals on recliners during the Amazon Home Shopping Spree:

Shop the best office chairs at the Amazon Home Shopping Spree Sale, with up to 88% off

When it comes to finding the right office chair, comfort and support are key. Office chairs are designed to provide hours of comfort while helping you maintain a good posture throughout the workday. If you're working from home or in an office, an ergonomic chair ensures that you're sitting properly, reducing strain on your back and neck. Look for features like adjustable height, lumbar support, and padded armrests to make long hours at the desk more bearable. Find a chair that suits your needs and budget today.

Check out top deals on office chairs during the Amazon Home Shopping Spree:

Similar stories for you:

Best sofa cum bed: Choose from the top 9 multifunctional options for your home's comfort and style

Best cushions for chairs in India: Top 8 comfortable and stylish options for your home and office seating needs

Best outdoor chairs; top 8 picks to add a relaxing spot in your home

Side table vs console table: What’s the difference, which one to choose?

FAQs on Amazon Home Shopping Spree Sale on mattresses and furniture items:

  • What type of mattresses are available during the Amazon Home Shopping Spree Sale?

    The sale includes a wide variety of mattresses, including memory foam, spring, hybrid, and orthopedic models to suit different comfort preferences.

  • Are branded mattresses discounted in the sale?

    Yes, well known brands like The Sleep Company, Kurl-on, Duroflex, and many others are offering significant discounts on their mattresses.

  • Can I find ergonomic office chairs in the sale?

    Yes, the sale features ergonomic office chairs designed for comfort and support, perfect for long working hours or home office setups.

  • Are there discounts on all types of furniture during the sale?

    Yes, the sale includes discounts on a wide range of furniture, such as sofas, beds, almirahs, dining tables, and more.

  • Are there any limited time offers or special deals for mattresses and furniture?

    Yes, the Amazon Home Shopping Spree Sale features time limited offers and exclusive deals, so it’s worth checking regularly to grab the best discounts.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
