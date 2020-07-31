100-year old who recovered from Covid, dies of old age

pune

Updated: Jul 31, 2020 22:27 IST

Bai Darade, a 100-year-old woman from Chandan Nagar passed away on July 31 after being the oldest person in Maharashtra to successfully defeat Covid-19.

She died of old age.

According to Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) health department officials, the woman was admitted along with four other members of the family in Covid Care Centre at Yerawada on July 20.

“Her health deteriorated on July 24 through after subsequent treatment she showed remarkable recovery. She was responding to the treatment given by the doctors. The woman was completely on a liquid diet for eight days,” said Madhav Jagtap , deputy commissioner of PMC on Tuesday.

According to Dr Sangita Bharati, one of the doctors who treated her, due to worsening of health after her saturation levels went down, there were plans to shift her to another hospital. However, the woman eventually overcame the virus.

Harishchandra Ghuge, Darade’s son-in-law, said “She stopped eating or drinking for the past two days. We tried to feed her, but she was weak and would not even take fluids as she was on a liquid diet. We tried our best to save her but she couldn’t survive. Our whole family was affected by Covid-19 and we all are now cured and healthy.”

Darade was admitted to the Covid centre in Yerawada though she did not show any symptoms and even the oxygen saturation was normal.

At the age of 100, Darade also did not have any pre-existing infirmities apart from blood pressure. However, she had started experiencing breathing problems, and a reduction in oxygen saturation was observed.

On July 28 she fully recovered from Covid-19 and hence, was discharged the same day.