Home / Pune News / 11-month-old killed in rickshaw accident

11-month-old killed in rickshaw accident

pune Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 22:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

A 11-month-old child was killed after the auto-rickshaw in which he was travelling met with an accident at a turn in Katraj on Monday evening.

The child was travelling with his mother while his maternal uncle was driving the vehicle that met with an accident near the starting point of Katraj ghat, according to the police.

The child was identified as Kartik Avinash Parve while his mother was identified as Shailaja Avinash Parve, both residents of Bhekrainagar in Hadapsar, Pune.

The rickshaw driver was identified as Vikas Vijay Jadhav (25), a resident of Manjri Budrukh, Hadapsar, according to the police.

The three were in the rickshaw driven by Jadhav around 4pm on Monday and Jadhav was speeding, according to the police.

The speeding rickshaw driver lost control at the turn and rammed into a divider. While the adults escaped with minor injuries, the child sustained a head injury and was killed, according to the police.

Assistant police inspector MS Deshmukh is investigating the case.

A case under Sections 279 and 304(a) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 184 and 119/177 of Motor Vehicle Act was registered at Bharti Vidyapeeth police station against the man.

