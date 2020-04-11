e-paper
Home / Pune News / 13 people booked for violating prohibition of common worship order in Pune

13 people booked for violating prohibition of common worship order in Pune

pune Updated: Apr 11, 2020 19:47 IST
HT Correspondent
The Pune police booked 13 people for violating the order prohibiting common worship and gathering at a mosque for prayers on Friday.

The joint commissioner of Pune police had issued an order prohibiting common worship at all religious places in the city at the beginning of the lockdown. However, the azaan was heard on Friday from the mosque located in Ganesh peth area of Pune, according to senior police inspector Jagannath Kalaskar of Faraskhana police station.

“These are natives of Ranchi, Jharkhand. They were in Pune for the work of Tablighi Jamaat. They were staying in the mosque and were sent back to the mosque. Naidu Hospital staff did not conduct test on them as they were not symptomatic. They say they do not have travel history to Delhi, but we are checking their records to confirm,” said senior PI Kalaskar.

The maulana of the mosque, who called the azaan, is also an accused in the case.

A group of policemen equipped with gloves and masks, responded to the information received by the officials of the Faraskhana police station.

A case under Section 188 of Indian Penal Code was registered against them at Faraskhana police station and a notice was issued to them.

