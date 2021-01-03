e-paper
Home / Pune News / 13 UK returnees test positive for Covid-19 in Pune district, samples sent to NIV for genome sequencing

13 UK returnees test positive for Covid-19 in Pune district, samples sent to NIV for genome sequencing

Administration has till now been able to trace 968 out of the 1,027 UK returnees who came to Pune between November 25 and December 23

pune Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 16:15 IST
Steffy Thevar
PMC health staff and candidate during a Covid-19 vaccine dry run at district hospital, Aundh, on Saturday. The administration has said that now they are fully prepared to administer vaccines to healthcare workers under the first phase.
PMC health staff and candidate during a Covid-19 vaccine dry run at district hospital, Aundh, on Saturday. The administration has said that now they are fully prepared to administer vaccines to healthcare workers under the first phase.(Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
         

As many as 13 people, who had travelled from the United Kingdom to Pune district have tested positive for the Sar-Cov-2 virus which causes the Covid-19 infection as of January 2, said officials.

Their swab samples have now been sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) for genome sequencing which would determine if the stain has the new variant of the novel coronavirus.

Dr Vaishali Jadhav, assistant health officer, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), said, “It takes at least ten days to get the genome sequencing results and we have not got any of the results as of yet. We are regularly following up with the patients for testing and awaiting test results.”

The administration has till now been able to trace 968 out of the 1,027 UK returnees who came to Pune between November 25 and December 23.

Out of the 13 who have tested positive, six each are from PMC and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) regions and one from Pune rural area.

While the district administration has been able to trace every passenger (81) who returned from the UK to the rural areas of the district, two passengers from PCMC and 57 from PMC have not been able to be traced yet. A total of 59 are yet to be traced said the administration.

The PMC has been repeatedly requesting passengers to report to the administration with their negative RTPCR and opt for negative reports.

Those who have returned to the country before December 22 have to submit a negative report to the administration or could contact the PMC at 020-25506800/01/02/03

