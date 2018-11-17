13-year-old Pune boy booked for sexual assault of 9-year-old

A 13-year-old boy was booked for sexual assault of a nine-year-old girl in Hinjewadi on Thursday.

The incident happened at a rented house where his maternal aunt lived, around 10 am on Wednesday. The boy, his aunt and the survivor’s family live in the same area. He allegedly took the nine-year-old to his aunt’s house and forced her to have sexual intercourse with him before having her perform unnatural sex with him. He later threatened to kill her if she spoke about it to anybody.

However, the girl told her 42-year-old mother about the ordeal. The victim’s mother, a domestic help, immediately approached the police and a case was registered against the boy.

“The girl is a Class 4 student and the teenager is a student of Class 7 at a local school. The victim’s father and the teenager’s parents are daily-wage workers,” said police sub-inspector (PSI) Kavita Rupnar of Hinjewadi station, who is investigating the case.

“The girl complained of pain in her private parts and told her mother about what had happened. That is how her mother learned about it,” said PSI Rupnar, adding that the teenager is at the juvenile justice board and the court’s decision is awaited.

A case under Sections 376 (sexual assault), 377 (unnatural offences) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code and Sections 3 and 4 of Protection of Children against Sexual Offence (Pocso) Act, 2012 was registered at Hinjewadi police station against the teenager.

