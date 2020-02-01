e-paper
15 quarantined patients in Maharashtra test negative for Coronavirus: state health department

15 quarantined patients in Maharashtra test negative for Coronavirus: state health department

pune Updated: Feb 01, 2020 20:47 IST
All the 15 suspected coronavirus patients who were quarantined have tested negative for any trace of the virus by the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, stated a press release issued by the state health department on Saturday.

At least 5,128 passengers have been screened at the Mumbai international airport for the virus as of January 3.

Out of the total passengers screened, 38 are from Maharashtra of which 15 showed symptoms for being infected with the virus. These passengers showed mild symptoms of cold, cough and fever and were quarantined at various government hospitals in the state, mainly in Mumbai’s Kasturba hospital and Pune’s Naidu hospital.

Since all the suspected patients have tested negative, their discharge process will now start.

Out of the five isolated in Mumbai, three were discharged on Saturday.

Two patients quarantined at Nanded and Nagpur government hospitals were also discharged on Saturday.

