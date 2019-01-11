24 live cartridges found in two bags at Pune airport

Pune: Twenty-four live cartridges were seized from baggages of two male passengers at the Lohegaon airport in Pune on Thursday. While both of them were detained, they were later released by the police.

Vimantal police station's senior inspector Dilip Shinde said, “A total of 22 live cartridges were found in the baggage of a 58-year-old passenger, who was scheduled to fly to Bengaluru from Pune in a SpiceJet flight. After the detection, the passenger was handed over to the airport police. Our investigation has revealed that he has a valid licence of a .32 caliber pistol.”

The man told the police that since he was in a hurry, he forgot to remove the cartridges from the bag before heading to the airport, said Shinde.

He added, “In another incident of a similar kind, two live cartridges of a .9 mm weapon were seized from the baggage of another 61-year-old passenger, who was slated to travel to New Delhi in an IndiGo flight.”

According to Shinde, the passenger, hailing from Delhi, worked as a locomotive driver with the Railways.He said, “The man claimed that he had come to Pune to visit his son, who works as an IT engineer here. The cartridges found with the man belonged to the railway police force deployed at Ghaziabad.”

While police have released him now, however, the two cartridges found in the bag of Delhi-bound passenger will be sent for ballistic analysis, and if they are found to be genuine and the passenger fails to produce a valid gun licence, a case will be registered against him, said Shinde.

