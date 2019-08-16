24-yr-old duped of ₹81,200 in job fraud in Pune

pune

A 24-year-old student from Nigdi has been duped of ₹81,200 by six members of a placement firm who promised him a job and sent a fake appointment letter.

The victim, Akshay Ingale, filed a complaint at Nigdi police station on Thursday.

According to the complainant, he was offered a job at a private company based in Pimpri-Chinchwad. He deposited a total of ₹81,200 in various bank accounts in the last six months as demanded by the placement firm under the pretext of procedures, related to arranging job-related documents and scheduling interview. Later, Ingale received a job offer letter on his registered mail id and it turned out to be fake.

Senior inspector Santosh Kokate of Nigdi police station who is investigating the case said, “According to primary investigation, a case has been registered against six unidentified persons for duping Ingale in a job fraud case. We have collected the contact details of accused and will trace them.”

A case under Sections 420 (punishment for cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document) of Indian Penal Code and Section 66(D) of Information Technology Act has been registered against unidentified persons at Nigdi police station.

