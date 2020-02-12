e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 12, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Pune News / 28-year-old on job hunt loses Rs 1 lakh to fraud

28-year-old on job hunt loses Rs 1 lakh to fraud

pune Updated: Feb 12, 2020 21:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A 28-year-old resident of Laxminagar, who was looking for a job, was duped of Rs 1,00,000.

The complaint in the matter was filled by the victim, Dhanashree Salankar.

The woman received a text message on her number with a link to www.refundfornaukri.in from the fraudster.

Upon receiving the text message, the complainant was asked to enter a bank one time pin (OTP) that she had received on her phone.

She did as the fraudster asked her to do and Rs 1,00,000 was deducted from her State Bank of India account. Police inspector (crime) Rajendra Sahane of Dattawadi police station is investigating the case.

A case under Section 420 (punishment for cheating) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with 66(D) of Information Technology (IT)Act has been registered against unidentified individuals at Dattawadi police station.

top news
Donald Trump looks forward to seeing ‘millions’ at his Gujarat rally
Donald Trump looks forward to seeing ‘millions’ at his Gujarat rally
2 Indians test positive for coronavirus on cruise ship off Japanese coast
2 Indians test positive for coronavirus on cruise ship off Japanese coast
End the protest at Shaheen Bagh | HT Editorial
End the protest at Shaheen Bagh | HT Editorial
Shatrughan Sinha tweets to ‘super leader’ Kejriwal, promptly adds disclaimer
Shatrughan Sinha tweets to ‘super leader’ Kejriwal, promptly adds disclaimer
Wendell Rodricks dies, Sona Mohapatra leads Bollywood in paying tribute
Wendell Rodricks dies, Sona Mohapatra leads Bollywood in paying tribute
Should get his chance: Harbhajan names Mayank’s opening partner in NZ Tests
Should get his chance: Harbhajan names Mayank’s opening partner in NZ Tests
Ferrari shows off new SF1000 car with a touch of theatre
Ferrari shows off new SF1000 car with a touch of theatre
Samsung Galaxy S20 phones launched: Here’s what’s new
Samsung Galaxy S20 phones launched: Here’s what’s new
trending topics
Arvind KejriwalIndia vs New ZealandDelhi Assembly Election 2020Virat KohliOmar AbdullahCoronavirusValentine’s Day 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

Pune News