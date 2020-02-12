28-year-old on job hunt loses Rs 1 lakh to fraud

pune

A 28-year-old resident of Laxminagar, who was looking for a job, was duped of Rs 1,00,000.

The complaint in the matter was filled by the victim, Dhanashree Salankar.

The woman received a text message on her number with a link to www.refundfornaukri.in from the fraudster.

Upon receiving the text message, the complainant was asked to enter a bank one time pin (OTP) that she had received on her phone.

She did as the fraudster asked her to do and Rs 1,00,000 was deducted from her State Bank of India account. Police inspector (crime) Rajendra Sahane of Dattawadi police station is investigating the case.

A case under Section 420 (punishment for cheating) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with 66(D) of Information Technology (IT)Act has been registered against unidentified individuals at Dattawadi police station.