3 held for allegedly molesting 19-year-old student, attacking her brother in Pune

A 19-year-old college student lodged a complaint with the Nigdi police alleging three youths molested and physically assaulted her over a college dispute.

The accused have been identified as Abhijit Tabve, Sunil Chavan and Avinash Laskhare. The suspects have not been arrested as of now, police said.

According to police, the accused and the victim were involved in a fight six months ago.

The victim was speaking to her brother and a friend when the accused came armed with choppers and other sharp weapons. They attacked them, following which, her brother and the friend fled.

The accused went to her house and enquired about her brother and threatened to kill him. They also molested her before leaving the house. The police have launched a manhunt to nab the accused.

First Published: May 22, 2019 16:40 IST