3 new +ves in Pune take count to 37

pune

Updated: Apr 01, 2020 17:05 IST

Three more cases of the Covid-19 infection, caused by the Sars-Cov-2 virus, were confirmed in the city, taking the total count of positive cases to 37, city and rural.

“Of the three new patients, one is a 60-year old male from Kondhwa; another is a 60-year old from Junnar, and the third is a male, admitted to AFMC, Pune,” said a senior PMC official.