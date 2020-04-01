e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 01, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / 3 new +ves in Pune take count to 37

3 new +ves in Pune take count to 37

Of the three new patients, one is a 60-year old male from Kondhwa; another is a 60-year old from Junnar, and the third is a male, admitted to AFMC, Pune, says a PMC official

pune Updated: Apr 01, 2020 17:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
Of the three new patients, one is a 60-year old male from Kondhwa; another is a 60-year old from Junnar, and the third is a male, admitted to AFMC, Pune.
Of the three new patients, one is a 60-year old male from Kondhwa; another is a 60-year old from Junnar, and the third is a male, admitted to AFMC, Pune.(HT Photo)
         

Three more cases of the Covid-19 infection, caused by the Sars-Cov-2 virus, were confirmed in the city, taking the total count of positive cases to 37, city and rural.

“Of the three new patients, one is a 60-year old male from Kondhwa; another is a 60-year old from Junnar, and the third is a male, admitted to AFMC, Pune,” said a senior PMC official.

top news
Mobile phones of people under quarantine to be tracked, says Delhi CM
Mobile phones of people under quarantine to be tracked, says Delhi CM
Recent rise in Covid-19 cases not a national trend, says govt
Recent rise in Covid-19 cases not a national trend, says govt
Live: N95 maks are available in large numbers, says health minister
Live: N95 maks are available in large numbers, says health minister
‘Insult heaped on injury’: Omar Abdullah as govt tweaks Kashmir domicile law
‘Insult heaped on injury’: Omar Abdullah as govt tweaks Kashmir domicile law
iPhone prices hiked in India: Here’s what you’ll pay now
iPhone prices hiked in India: Here’s what you’ll pay now
Warne picks best India XI he played against: Ganguly captain; big omissions
Warne picks best India XI he played against: Ganguly captain; big omissions
Didn’t have Ganguly-like support from Dhoni, Virat: Yuvraj
Didn’t have Ganguly-like support from Dhoni, Virat: Yuvraj
Mercedes India joins coronavirus fight, to set up 1500-bed hospital in Pune
Mercedes India joins coronavirus fight, to set up 1500-bed hospital in Pune
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19Sonakshi SinhaNizamuddin Covid-19 scareNew Coronavirus CasesNizamuddin mosqueAjit DovalPriyanka Chopra

don't miss

latest news

india news

pune news