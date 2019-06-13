30-year-old Pune resident drowns in Mahabaleshwar’s Venna lake

A 30-year-old from Hadapsar, Pune,is suspected of having drowned in the Venna lake in Mahabaleshwar on Wednesday.

Police have identified the missing person as Mahesh Dadasaheb Rite. Rite’s body has not yet been recovered by the search and rescue teams.

A case of accidental death has been lodged at the Mahabaleshwar police station.

Rite, who was working with a private firm in Hadapsar, was on holiday with three friends. On Tuesday they visited Satara and by noon, reached Mahabaleshwar.

According to Satara police, all four, Yuvraj Metre 32; Ahmed Sheikh, 36; and WasimSheikh, 30; along with Rite, consumed alcohol and then went paddle-boating in the lake. While on the lake the group decided to jump into the water for a swim.

Police inspector BA Kondubhairi of Mahabaleshwar police station said ,"Prima facie, all were drunk and then decided to swim. One of them drowned.Search operations were on till the evening, then, due to lack of daylight, we stopped.”

The Mahabaleshwar police, along with a rescue team that includes professional divers, will resume their search operation on Thursday morning.

