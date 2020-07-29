32nd Pune Festival cancelled due to Covid-19 pandemic

pune

The 32nd edition of Pune Festival, scheduled to be held on August 21, stands cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Organisers, however, stated that Ganesh festival and immersion process will be performed as per tradition. The Pune Festival is organised by the Pune Festival committee, Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation, Tourism Department of government of India and Pune residents with the purpose of entertaining, inspiring and encouraging artists in music, dance, drama, art vocal, instruments, sports and culture.

“We pray to Lord Ganesh to allay this crisis born because of the coronavirus and hope to celebrate Pune Festival with much more fervour and enthusiasm next year,” said patron of the Pune Festival Hema Malini and chairman of Pune Festival Suresh Kalmadi.

The Pune Festival had been started by Suresh Kalmadi in 1989 and this is the first time that the festival stands cancelled in 32 years.