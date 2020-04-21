e-paper
Home / Pune News / 38 medical staffers from six hospitals test +ve for Covid-19

38 medical staffers from six hospitals test +ve for Covid-19

pune Updated: Apr 21, 2020 21:30 IST
At least 38 medical staffers, including nurses and doctors, have tested positive for Covid-19 (coronavirus). They are undergoing treatment in isolation wards at their respective hospitals, civic health authorities said on Tuesday.

Of these 38 patients, 27 are from Ruby Hall Clinic, which includes 24 nurses and three clinical staff. Also four from Sassoon General hospital (three nurses, one doctor); two nurses from Pune Adventist Hospital; two doctors from Sahyadri Super Speciality Hospital, Deccan Gymkhana; two doctors from the King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital; and one nurse from Naidu Hospital, have tested positive for Covid-19, according to the PMC health department.

Dr Sanjay Pathare, director of medical services, Ruby Hall Clinic, said, “There are three clinical assistants and 24 nurses who have tested positive. The first nurse lives in Kasarwadi which is a red zone. She never worked in the isolation ward but she did come in touch with nurses who were working there. So we assume that nurse was probably infected from outside. When she returned to work after a week we noticed she has some symptoms and so we proactively tested her and found that she tested positive. We then tested all our staff and found that 27 of them are positive. We conducted mass testing of 1,000 people from our staff. All of them are asymptomatic and are in a stable condition.”

All the staff members who have tested positive for Covid-19 have been quarantined at an isolation facility and all their primary contacts have been traced and tested, added Pathare.

