4 Giripremi mountaineers to climb Mt Annapurna in April-May

pune

Updated: Jan 02, 2020 21:27 IST

Mountaineers from Giripremi are all set to climb Mt Annapurna (8,091 m) in April-May, announced Umesh Zirpe of Giripremi on Thursday.

Mt Annapurna is the tenth highest mountain in the world, which is located in Nepal.

The climbing team of the expedition consists of Ashish Mane (summitter of five 8,000 m mountains including Mt Everest); Bhushan Harshe (Mt Everest and Mt Kangchenjunga summitter) and Jitendra Gaware (Mt Kangchenjunga summitter). Umesh Zirpe, the leader of Giripremi’s 8000 m mountain expeditions, will lead the expedition in 2020. It is his eighth consecutive expedition as a leader.

“The mountain stands tall with a height of 8,091 metres and is known as one of the toughest mountains to climb across the globe,” said Zirpe.

Where is Mt Annapurna?

Mt Annapurna is located in Nepal Himalaya’s Annapurna massif. This massif is a home to several tall mountains. It has 16 6,000m and above mountains, 13 7,000m and above mountains and a solitary 8,000m mountain with a height of 8,091 metres.

Annapurna Massif is 55 kilometers long, surrounded by Gandki and Marshyangadi glaciers. Long ridges, avalanche-prone areas are characteristic of the massif, which makes climbing extremely difficult. To date, around 200 to 250 climbers have reached the summit of Mt Annapurna successfully.

The data shows that till March 2012, 191 climbers have summitted the mountain whereas, 52 climbers lost their lives while ascending the mountain and nine lost the lives during descent.