43 live cartridges found near railway line in Pune

A woman in Chinchwad found a bag full of live cartridges near a railway line in Pimpri in the early hours of Friday. The red cloth bag was discovered near the side of the track, said officials.

“The bag was found by a cleaning worker called Kamal Raghunath Kamble, 58, who is a resident of Dalvinagar slums. We have seized the cartridges for further investigations,” said senior police inspector Kalyan Pawar of Pimpri police station.

The contents of the bag included 43 live cartridges of three different imported weapons. None of the cartridges found in the bag were domestic-made, said Pawar.

The bag of cartridges was found in the light of police action against people in possession of illegal arms.

On Wednesday, seven pistols along with 28 live cartridges were seized from a man who had come to Pimpri-Chinchwad to sell the ammunitions. The man was identified as Yogesh Bajirao Daundkar, 35, a resident of Pimpalgaon in Khed.

Of the seven weapons, while one weapon was found on his person, the second weapon was found in the trunk of the Activa he was riding. With the two weapons, 11 live cartridges were found. A case was then registered against him at Bhosari MIDC police station after which he was arrested. Upon further investigation, the police found five more weapons meant for sale along with 17 cartridges at his farmhouse in Khed. The weapons seized were estimated to be worth Rs 2,29,000, according to police inspector Sudhakar Kate, in-charge of Unit-2 of Pimpri Chinchwad crime branch.

In another seizure on Thursday, in Khalumbre village in Chakan, two domestic-made pistols and two live cartridges were seized from two men by local police. Two men identified as Akash Bhagwan Hursale, 25, and Rushikesh Dilip Kalatkar, 21, both residents of Khed, were arrested for being in possession of the weapons worth Rs 50,400.

First Published: Nov 24, 2018 15:21 IST