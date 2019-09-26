5 photos capture the havoc wreaked by overnight rains in Pune

pune

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 13:14 IST

Twelve people were killed in overnight unprecedented heavy rains in Maharashtra’s Pune on Thursday. More than 500 people were rescued from waterlogged areas that saw cars and other vehicles being washed away. While seven bodies were recovered from different spots in Pune city, five deaths were confirmed from adjoining villages.

National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) has been pressed into action to rescue those stranded in the waterlogged areas. The administration ordered closure of schools and colleges on Thursday as the Met office predicted more rains in the next two days.

Expressing anguish over the deaths, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis tweeted, “Pained to know about the loss of lives in and around Pune due to heavy rains. My deepest condolences to the families. We are providing all possible assistance needed.”

Here’s are five photos that capture the havoc wreaked by the overnight rains in Pune:

Damaged cars in Gururaj housing society at Padmawati, Pune. ( Sanket Wankhede / HT Photo )

Residents walk past a damaged car after a wall collapsed following heavy rains in Pune, September 26, 2019. ( Reuters )

A man wades through a flooded street in Sukhsagar Nagar, Pune, September 25, 2019. ( Rahul Raut / HT Photo )

NDRF personnel taking out the body of a person from a car in a canal near Sinhagad Road in Pune. ( ANI / Twitter )

Vehicles piled on to each other, Gururaj Housing Society, Pune. ( Sanket Wankhade / HT Photo )

First Published: Sep 26, 2019 12:50 IST