5th Annual IIMM awards: Parakh Group honoured with lifetime achievement

The fifth annual IIMM Awards by the Indian institute of materials management, Pune, honoured the best practices in supply chain management (SCM) in the manufacturing and service sector in and around Pune.

The Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to the 50-year-old Parakh Group for its humble beginning and global reach. Harakchand Parakh, founder of the company, had first identified the market for besan (gram flour), and decided to package and make it into a brand. Today, the company has a turnover of Rs 2,300 crore. They have now ventured into the manufacturing of stationery business. They aim to become a $1 billion company by 2021.

“Make your work your life. We have taken crucial business decisions at the dining table. Our growth strategies are focused on growth parameters of distributors and end consumers. We aim to grow together,” said Mayank Parakh, a third-generation flag-bearer of the company.

The objective of the awards is to recognise the skills of individuals and institutes in the supply chain management sector. Mohan Nair, national councillor, IIMM Pune, was the master of ceremonies at the event.

Amit Borkar, chairman, IIMM Pune, kick-started the event, and said, “Today, we have the blessings of the palkhi with us. I would like to point out that wari is the best example of supply chain management. The way it is being planned without any writing and paperwork is astounding. With changing scenarios, the pressure on speed and accuracy is increasing. We have to find and go beyond our boundaries, and collaboration is the new mantra. SCM is gearing up as a wonderful opportunity for all entrepreneurs.”

The Outstanding Work In Skill Development In SCM award was presented to Savitribai Phule Pune University and the Best NGO Of The Year was conferred to BAIF development research foundation.

TN Munde, on behalf of the water resources department, government of Maharashtra, Pune, received the Unsung Hero Of SCM Award (Institution). “We have the largest dams in the area. We rarely get noticed and I am thankful to the team for recognising our efforts. We are 5,000 people managing 1,068 dams.”

Pratima Joshi, executive director, Shelter Associates, received the Unsung Hero Of SCM Award (Individual). Her team has helped build 13,000 household toilets in Pune, Kolhapur, Thane, Sangli and Navi Mumbai. “We are deeply humbled and grateful for the recognition. We are a small team of 65 people, who have worked hard for the past 25 years to help the deprived with sanitation, water, and other necessities on a cost-sharing module. In the past four years, we have been able to build 10,500 household toilets with corporate funding.”

Present at the event were special guests KR Nair, convener, national councillor, IIMM Pune; GK Singh, national president, IIMM; Jitesh Gupta, vice-president, IIMM; Jyoti Bhushan Koul, CoE, Maersk global services centre India Pvt Ltd; Abhay Vaidya, resident editor, Hindustan Times, and Pragya Kalia, vice-president, Hindustan Times

Winners: 5th Annual IIMM Award

1. Manufacturing Sector - Medium Scale: Bakelite Food Processing Pvt Ltd

2. Manufacturing Sector - Medium Scale: Helvoet Rubber & Plastics Technologies India Pvt. Ltd.

3. Manufacturing Sector - Large Scale: Suprabha Protective Products Pvt Ltd

4. Manufacturing Sector - Large Scale: Emerson Process Management (I) Pvt Ltd

5. Service Sector - Medium Scale: KSH Logistics Pvt Ltd

6. Service Sector - Large Scale: Avinash Cargo Pvt Ltd

7. Logistics Company Of the Year: FEI Cargo Limited

8. Best Technology Startup venture In SCM: Tigertech Smart Living (P) Ltd

9. Best Technology Startup venture In SCM: Avancer Technology Solutions Pvt Ltd

10. Best Hospital In SCM Practices: Grant Medical Foundation, Ruby Hall

11. Outstanding Work In Skill Development In SCM: Savitribai Phule Pune University

12. Best NGO Of The Year: BAIF Development Research Foundation

13. Unsung Hero Of SCM Award (Institutional): Government Of Maharashtra, Water Resources Department, Pune

14. Unsung Hero Of SCM Award (Individual): Pratima Joshi, Executive Director, Shelter Associates

15. Lifetime Achievement Award: Parakh Group