e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 07, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / 66 arrested in 18 raids in two days

66 arrested in 18 raids in two days

pune Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 00:17 IST
Nadeem Inamdar
Nadeem Inamdar
Hindustan Times, Pune
         

The Pune crime branch has launched a complete crackdown on illegal activities in the city during the past 48- hours where it carried out as many as 18 raids, arrested over 68 persons in different offences and Gutkha worth Rs 14 lakh.

The crime branch under the guidance of DCP ( Crime ) carried out raids by different police stations and swift action was taken against the criminals.

As many as 11 cases were lodged in Faraskhana, Dattawadi, Hadapsar, Warje Malwadi, Yerawada, Bund Garden and Sahakarnagar police station areas where 38 accused were arrested under anti-gambling act and a cash of Rs 48775 was seized.

Similarly, seven cases were registered wherein seven accused were arrested during raids against illicit liquor dens.

A total of 465 litres of illicit liquor and 120 litres of illegal toddy were seized by the crime branch sleuths.

The crime branch officials also checked as many as 97 hotel establishments and lodged twelve cases against those found violating the norms.

Two persons were arrested in Swargate and 300 grams of Ganja totally estimated to be worth Rs 25,000 was recovered from their possession. Similarly, 11 persons were arrested during the anti Gutkha drive in different police station areas of the city.

As many as 10 persons were arrested for planning a major dacoity in Swargate and Bund Garden police station areas.

The police have recovered red chili powder, choppers and other sharp weapons from the dacoits. The crime branch officials also lodged a case against an externed criminal in Vishrantwadi

DCP (Crime ) Bachchan Singh said, “The crime branch crackdown will continue regularly against illegal activities and strict action will be taken against all types of crimes.”

top news
Joe Biden defeats Donald Trump in US presidential election
Joe Biden defeats Donald Trump in US presidential election
Indian-origin Kamala Harris becomes first woman elected US vice president
Indian-origin Kamala Harris becomes first woman elected US vice president
What’s next? US Election verdict isn’t last step
What’s next? US Election verdict isn’t last step
‘Will be a President for all Americans’: Joe Biden after big win against Trump
‘Will be a President for all Americans’: Joe Biden after big win against Trump
In Bihar exit polls, it is advantage Grand Alliance and Tejashwi Yadav
In Bihar exit polls, it is advantage Grand Alliance and Tejashwi Yadav
PM Modi congratulates US president-elect Joe Biden on ‘spectacular victory’
PM Modi congratulates US president-elect Joe Biden on ‘spectacular victory’
Trump says Joe Biden ‘rushing to falsely pose’ as US election winner
Trump says Joe Biden ‘rushing to falsely pose’ as US election winner
Bihar exit polls: BJP-JDU on backfoot, RJD-Cong gain ground | What numbers say
Bihar exit polls: BJP-JDU on backfoot, RJD-Cong gain ground | What numbers say
trending topics
Bihar Exit Polls Result 2020 LiveBihar Election 2020 LiveBihar Assembly Election 2020US Presidential Election 2020Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia’s Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In