ABVP students protest against bad food in Savitribai Phule Pune Univesity’s refractory

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (AVBP) students on Monday protested the sub-standard quality of food served to students at Savitribai Phule Pune Univesity’s(SPPU) refractory.

The new contractor Rajni Mahila co-operative society, is on trial basis after students complained about the earlier contractor, could not handle the heavy rush during the afternoon and instead of making chapatis, ordered them from outside campus which infuriated students who were served cold and sub-standard quality food.

According to Krunal Sapkale, president Rashtravadi Vidhyarathi Congress, along with AVBP students have been trying to bring the issue to the notice of the administration the rude behaviour the students are subjected to by the employees of the contractor.“During the afternoon rush, the employees raised their voices and threatened us with dire consequences if we created a ruckus about the food,” said Sapkale who was in the queue for lunch.

The ABVP then called the Chatuhshrungi Police station and reported the matter upon which the SPPU administration was called.

According to Kishor Sarpotdar ,the newly appointed special advisor to the food committee SPPU, “The contractor is on a trial period and he misjudged the number of students for lunch and due to this, he ordered ready made chapatis. We check all the parameters right from the legality of the firm, sample tasting and disaster management capacity. The students must receive quality food and therefore the discussion on starting another mess to reduce the pressure is underway.”

According to SPPU’s official statement,“This was an unfortunate incident, the refractory otherwise serves quality food which is visible from the increasing number of students who prefer to eat from there. The incident will be taken note of and discussed with the student administration.

First Published: Jan 22, 2019 16:41 IST