Activist Shoma Sen seeks bail on medical grounds in Pune court; Surendra Gadling’s plea to be heard on Oct 15

Advocate Amit Deshmukh, who represented former University of Nagpur professor, Shoma Sen, arrested for her alleged Maoist links, told the Pune sessions court on Friday that his client suffered from hyper glaucoma for which she needed to be released on bail.

Deshmukh, while arguing Sen’s bail before sessions judge K L Vadane that there was an undeclared emergency in the country and the police could frame any person who has dissenting views, which Deshmukh termed as “thought policing”.

“The draconian sections of UAPA (Unlawful activities prevention act) are enough to put a person in jail, merely on the basis of suspicion, for a lifetime without bail. Hence, there is a need to accept her (Sen) application on medical grounds,” Deshmukh told the court.

The prosecution will present its arguments before judge Vadane on October 15, opposing the bail plea of Sen, as well as Nagpur-based lawyer Surendra Gadling, who along with Sudhir Dhawale, Rona Wilson and Mahesh Raut were arrested for “Maoist” links on June 6.

The court will hear the bail pleas of Vernon Gonsalves, Arun Fereira and Sudha Bharadwaj, all under house arrest, on October 16-17.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra, last week, extended the house arrest of the five activists — Varavara Rao, Arun Ferreira, Vernon Gonsalves, Sudha Bharadwaj and Gautam Navlakha — at their respective homes.

Gadling says no page turned on plea for books

Meanwhile, Gadling complained to the court that his application seeking books to read in jail has been pending before the court for the past two months. He stressed that Pune police has framed him in a false case and sought details of his arrest mentioned in case diaries, which have not yet been provided to him. He also demanded that the court grant permission to him to complete a course in cyber crime during his stay in jail.

Earlier, during the investigation, Pune police claimed the recovery of multiple letters from the five arrested persons showing alleged Maoist links. Police claimed that the letters talk about Maoist plots to purportedly assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a “Rajiv Gandhi-type incident” during one of his road shows.

During the hearing, Gadling argued that letters produced before the court by prosecution alleging role of arrested activists in unlawful activities, were “fabricated”.

“This was done by the prosecution to implicate us,” Gadling alleged, adding that the Pune police carried out a media trial by selectively leaking the letters to journalists.

