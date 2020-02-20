Advanced breast scan screening solutions, among many AI wonders on showcase at data science fest in Pune

pune

Updated: Feb 20, 2020 18:28 IST

A live demonstration of advanced breast scan screening solutions, non-invasive medical tests and other artificial intelligence-based technology will be the highlights of the second edition of the ‘Women in Data Science Pune 2020’ conference.

The one-day conference will be held on February 29 (Saturday) at the College of Engineering Pune (COEP). The theme for this year’s conference is ‘Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Social Good’ and it is led by Sucheta Dhere. In a press conference held on Thursday, Dhere along with other organising committee members shared the details of the conference.

“The conference will have senior speakers from all over India from various sectors such as public services, construction and infra industry, smart city, rural India, agriculture, medical and healthcare, education, finance and many more. They will talk about how technology can be used for ‘social good’. We also have very interesting demonstrations where the audience will not only hear or see working AI solutions, but can get to experience it on themselves. We have a live demonstration of advanced breast scan screening solutions and exciting contests and engagements for participants,” said Dhere.

All the speakers of the conference are women and the event will be inaugurated by Anita Kane, chief data officer of the Pune Municipal Corporation. The conference is a global initiative of the Institute for Computational and Mathematical Engineering (ICME) department of Stanford University which will happen on the same day at 150 cities across the globe.

“There will be three career guidance sessions for students and specially women, who had to stop pursuing their career due to marriage or pregnancy of success stories and panel discussions on reskilling and upskilling at individual, leadership and organisation levels,” Dhere added.

When asked about how students or freshers can join the data science field, Dhere said, “The first thing is to start somewhere as this field is very huge and there are a lot of sub components to it. There are a lot of online and offline courses available and students who are interested in pursuing a career in data science should first start with a basic introductory course. Then, they should choose their interest as there are many subdivisions in data science and take personalised mentoring. The student needs to have tremendous patience and perseverance to be in this field because 80 per cent of machine learning and data science is about playing with the data you have. Studying data, playing data, understanding data, understanding correlations, its patterns and also the meaning behind that, is all necessary. So, it’s a very good career opportunity for students and through this conference they can know about it in detail.”

Women in Data Science Pune 2020

WIDS Pune 2020 core community is licenced by the Stanford University’s Institute for Computational and Mathematical Engineering (ICME) department. It is a not-for-profit initiative and organisers work on this on pro-bono basis for the cause. Last year, in its first edition held in March, Stanford had awarded WIDS Pune a micro fellowship to present Pune success story at Stanford University.

Conference details

The entry to the conference is through invitation only. It will start at 9am and conclude at 7pm and prior registration is mandatory, which can be done on www.widspune.com