AFMC to host annual armed forces medical conference from Feb 5-7

pune

Updated: Jan 28, 2020 20:35 IST

The Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC), Pune is organising the 68th annual armed forces medical conference and the 58th armed forces medical research committee (AFMRC) meet from February 5-7. This year, for the first time, video conferencing of AFMRC sessions is being conducted with other major service hospitals to foster a spirit of research and innovation amongst armed forces doctors and nurses.

The conference is considered as the largest gathering of armed forces medical and nursing personnel from the Army, Navy and Air Force and is the only multi-specialty conference of its kind in the country.

The conference helps collaborate with leading medical research organisations of the country and undertake cutting-edge medical research which is of relevance not only to the armed forces, but also to the society at large.

The three-day conference, being organised at AFMC Pune, under the overall supervision of Lt Gen Nardeep Naithani, director and commandant, AFMC, will discuss a wide spectrum of issues concerning the armed forces medical services (AFMS). The conference will be inaugurated by Lt Gen Anup Banerji, director general, armed forces medical services (DGAFMS) and senior colonel commandant on February 5.

The conference will commence with awards for excellence in academics in post graduate and in-service training courses. The highlight of the conference will be a special session on innovations and creativity in healthcare practice and delivery. In-house AFMS innovations and creative ideas will be displayed for the delegates and the best innovation will be adjudged by the panel of judges.

A display on chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) warfare and combat medical support in tri-services will be another highlight of the conference.

Guest speakers will share their insight on varied topics like challenges in hospital administration, perspectives in cardiology, digital health, complex and simple low risk indicated procedures. The first AFMRC was organised in 1953. Over the years, the conference has gradually expanded in scope to become a forum for planning, evaluation and implementation not only of research, but also innovations in healthcare.

The high standards of healthcare provided to the armed forces personnel and their families, in war and peace is the result of a carefully planned and controlled system of optimum utilisation of resources to benefit the dependent clientele.