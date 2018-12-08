Aga Khan cup: Lucknow steamroll Pune police to enter semi-final

From start to finish it was only Lucknow team who played top class hockey and scored half dozen of goals to knock out Pune City Police 6-1 in Aga Khan Cup hockey tournament at Major Dhyan Chand Hockey poligras stadium, Pimpri on Friday.

Visitors rode high on the goals from Salman Khan (10th and 31st) and Raja Hasan (21st and 51st) who scored two goals each while two more goals were scored by Deebu S (26th) and Talib Shiekh (38th).

Solitary goal for the home team was scored by Aayush Pedari (41st) minute.

From the very beginning, the Lucknow team dominated the game controlled the ball possession. It was Salman Khan who on the pass of Raja Hasan netted the first goal for Lucknow.

“Our team is best. I am coming to Pune for the second time, the ground was bit slippery otherwise it was a very easy game,” said Salman Khan

Hasan who assisted the first goal was in action this time as he hit a clean shot to make it 2-0 for visiting team.

“Opponent team was of unfit players so we did not face many difficulties while playing them. Semi-final will be a completely different battle,” added Hasan.

In the 26th minute, it was Deebu S whose goal helped Lucknow to take a 3-0 lead. The goal was set up by Khan. Before going into halftime, Khan was once against in action in the 31st minute as his hit from the left side of the D to beat the goalkeeper and make it 4-0.

Pune team missed six penalty corners chances during the match. After resumption, as well it was all Lucknow dominated the game and hit two more goals to ensure a place in the final.

