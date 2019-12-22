Ahead of year-end festivities, excise dept seizes 2,000 boxes of smuggled alcohol; two held

pune

Updated: Dec 22, 2019 17:51 IST

A team of the Maharashtra State Excise Department from Mumbai intercepted and seized a truck with at least 2,000 boxes of smuggled alcohol in the early hours of Sunday. The seizure was made by a flying squad of the excise department near Patkar toll plaza located in Kusgaon, near Lonavla, located around 100km from Pune city.

Along with officials of Mumbai, officials from Talegaon Dabhade excise office were also involved in the operation.

The seizure was made based on information received in the run-up to Christmas and New Year’s Eve celebrations.

The worth of the seized goods, including the truck, was estimated to be at least Rs 1,46,81,000, according to a statement issued by the inspector of the flying squad of the Maharashtra Excise Department, Mumbai.

Two men, including the driver of the truck, were arrested by the excise department officials.

The two arrested have been identified as Rajesh Ratnakaran Kuruwat, 28, and Vijit Sridharan Kanikulath, 28, both residents of Komalpara in Kasargoda region of Kerala. The truck is registered in Panvel.

Among the total of 2,000 boxes, 800 were with 48 bottles of 180ml alcohol each in it and 1,200 boxes with 12 bottles of 750ml each in it. Officials seized a total of 14,400 bottles of 750ml and 38,400 bottles of 180ml.

The driver told the police that the truck was carrying ceramic plastic items from Mapusa, Goa, that was expected at Oshiwara, Mumbai, whereas, the cleaner on the truck told the officials that the items were loaded onto the truck from Mumbai and were headed towards Nanded. Both produced paperwork of different freight companies for the same.

A case under Sections 65(O)(E), 81, 83, 90 and 108 of Maharashtra Prohibition Act, 1949 was registered against the accused.