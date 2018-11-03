Akanksha Nitture is now mentally strong says, coach Shekhar Tompe

Shekhar Tompe who travelled with Akanksha Nitture for the tournament was happy with the way she performed. While talking to Hindustan Times, the coach explained about how Akanksha is working to get ready for big tournaments.

For how long has Akanksha been training with you?

Akanksha has been training at the ASA tennis club, Navi Mumbai for the past two and a half years. The tennis club is run by Alpesh Gaikwad, Arun Bhosale and me. Akanksha practices daily in the morning and evening sessions

What is your main concern while training Akanksha?

When she started, her fitness was an issue. But we are working hard on it. She is a 15-year-old and competes in women’s tournament so getting her fitter was our main focus.

Did you anticipate Akankshas win in the tournament?

I was very sure that she can beat top seed Sudpita Kumar and even Gargi Pawar in final but my only concern was the clay court. We don’t have clay courts at our club so we practiced hard here and she managed to pull out a victory.

What impressed you about her match against Gargi?

Gargi was 5-4 up in the second set. The way Akanksha came back into the game impressed me lot. She is now mentally strong than before.

First Published: Nov 03, 2018 15:04 IST