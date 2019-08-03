‘Alien hunter’, Lewis Dartnell talks life beyond earth, astrobiology, science of universe

pune

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 14:09 IST

If the universe is so vast, where are all the aliens? This was the central question that students of Abbasaheb Garware College returned to during a session by the British astrobiologist Lewis Dartnell on space exploration and the kind of alien life humans can expect to find. The session was held on August 1.

Dartnell’s response was clear: “My job is to hunt for alien life form and there is a possibility of man living on Mars in the near future.We are all set to send in the Mars Rover 2020 to study the soil first.”

Dartnell had the audience ensconced in the world of extra solar system, and stars far beyond. “Astrobiology is a quest to understand the origin, evolution, distribution and the future of life in the universe. It can open an array of avenues,” said he.

“The idea of this tour is to inspire students to look at science as a viable career option. With this tour, I get the opportunity to interact, spend time with students from schools, colleges and universities, for my work as a science communicator, it is always a two-way process and I also want to introduce the need for scientists in the time of global warming,” said Dartnell.

Chandrayaan-2 pioneering the way

Dartnell praised Isro’s Chandrayaan-2 mission as an important milestone in humanity’s eventual mission to colonise the most hospitable planets and moons of our solar system. “It is an inspiring mission as its going to create history and also give possibility of oxygen for man to settle on moon,” said Dartnell.

Who is Dartnell?

Dartnell, author of two best-sellers ‘Origins’ and ‘The Knowledge’ was in the city as a part of the ‘Great Talks’ series organised by British Council, department of microbiology and the Pune Chapter of the Association of Microbiologists.

First Published: Aug 03, 2019 14:08 IST