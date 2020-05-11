All shops in non-containment zones open till 7pm, says Pune police chief

pune

Updated: May 11, 2020 21:10 IST

After complaints from residents of police officials not letting shops remain open until 7pm in non-containment zones, Pune police commissioner K Venkatesham has said that asking shops to down their shutters is wrong and all police stations are being instructed of the order.

Pune municipal commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad on May 6 ordered that essential and non-essential shops from non-containment zones will be allowed to operate for 12 hours between 7am and 7pm

However, there were numerous complaints from various shop owners and local residents from Katraj, Hadapsar, Warje and Karvenagar areas that local police officials were not letting shops function till evening.

“Orders are very clear in this regard. The orders will be enforced accordingly. If anyone is closing the shop, then it is wrong. All things are being stated to the senior inspectors of police stations,” Venkatesham said.

The issue was also raised during a press conference addressed by Pune district collector Naval Kishore Ram, who said, “If there is any coordination issue, I will speak to the police chief. The order clearly states that shops can remain open till 7pm.”

A similar complaint was also raised by the owner of a dairy shop in Shaniwar peth area of Pune. The shop falls in Vishrambaug police station jurisdiction of Pune police which does not have containment zones.

Meanwhile, in ward 23 of Hadapsar, a janta curfew was declared by local corporators representing the area. All shops will be closed for five days, as per a letter addressed to PMC commissioner by a politician from Hadapsar.