Alumni connect: Symbiosis College prepared me for the corporate world, says Sood

Gaurav Sood is the CEO of Sprng Energy Pvt Ltd. He is a management and engineering professional with cross functional experience in strategy, finance, operations and business development. He talks about his journey so far and his future plans.

Which college, course, and batch were you in?

I was born and brought up in Patiala. I studied at Our Lady of Fatima Convent School and later did Class 11 and 12 from Multani Mal Modi College. I did engineering from Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology, Patiala. I did my post graduation degrees in Pune. I did master’s in business administration from Symbiosis Centre for Management and Human Resource Development (SCMHRD) and later did MTech from Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU).

How good were you at academics?

I was an above average student, interested in both sports and academics. I got placed in a good firm soon after my enginnering degree and I grabbed it. I worked for an year and then decided to pursue further studies. I enrolled in Symbiosis college and it was a life changing experience. The college changed my attitude towards life. I met people from all over the country with diverse backgrounds. M S Pillai , the founding director of the college has contributed significantly in becoming what we are today. The college prepared us for the corporate world.

What drove you to choose this career path?

It was the teachings of my professors, entrepreneurial spirit and the urge to learn that drove me to be what I am today. After I graduation, I worked in various companies but came back to Pune to work for Bharat Forge working as an executive assistant to Baba Kalyani. Working with him made me realise the need to sharpen my engineering skills, thus I enrolled myself for MTech in School of Energy studies, SPPU and completed it in 2009.

Your upcoming/current project?

I am pursuing my Ph.D in renewable energy policy from Symbiosis.

What are your future plans?

On the professional front, would like to build SPRNG into a very successful renewable energy platform. On the personal front, I would like to finish my PhD and spend

First Published: Feb 08, 2019 15:53 IST