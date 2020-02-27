As National Science Day nears NCRA organises annual science exhibition at GMRT Khodad

pune

Updated: Feb 27, 2020 16:18 IST

On the occasion of National Science day on February 28, the National Centre for Radio Astrophysics (NCRA), Pune, will host an exhibition of the Giant Metrewave Radio telescope (GMRT) in Khodad, on February 28 and 29.

The exhibition will be thrown open for all from 9:30 am to 5: 00 pm on both the days. This is the world’s largest radio telescope of its kind and was set up by NCRA under Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), department of Atomic energy, government of India. The exhibition is an annual event where schools, colleges and institutes from the city take part. Students will display experiments which will be marked by a panel of judges. The winners will be distributed prizes under four categories primary, secondary schools, diploma/degree and engineering. From each group the best three will be awarded a trophy and certificate.

Some of the main highlights at the exhibition include GMRT engineering system where visitors can avail information about the how the GMRT functions. Experiments related to Science by TIFR Mumbai, film screening, live experiments by Homi Bhabha Centre for science and exhibition will also be on display.

The Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA) will celebrate Science Day, on February 28 and 29 from 10 am to 5 pm.

Highlights of the events at IUCAA’s Chandrasekhar auditorium include:

10:30 to 11:50 am - Talks by Astrophysicists

2:00 pm - 3:30 pm “Ask a Scientist”: Q&A with JV Narlikar and Somak Raychaudhury

3:15pm to 5:30 pm - Session - “Astronomy visions for the next decade”

6 pm - Public lectures on Nobel Prize in Physics, 2019