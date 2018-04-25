Asha Gawli, wife of Arun Gawli, named in extortion cases; daughter says ‘Mummy’ being framed

Asha Gawli, wife of criminal Arun Gawli, has been identified as one of the accused in two cases of extortion filed at a Manchar-based police station. While Gawli, who once enjoyed the street-name of ‘Daddy’, is currently in a Mumbai jail for the murder of a Shiv Sena leader, Asha Gawli also has pending cases against her in Mumbai.

Asha, who is referred to as ‘Mummy’ in the Gawli sphere of influence,had one case registered against her earlier in April, the other one was registered on April 22.

In both the cases, additional sessions Judge NK Brahme granted Asha Gawli anticipatory bail till May 2. If the police arrest her, she can be released after paying a personal bond of Rs 30,000 and at least one local person's surety, according to the court order.

Geeta Gawli, daughter of Arun Gawli and a local corporator in Mumbai, denied the allegations and said, “The allegation are fake and any one can take her name and extort money. She is not involved in the crime. The amount is so small. We donate such amounts as charity.”

In the first case, three people -Mobin Mehmood Mujawar, resident of Dagdi chawl; Suraj Rajesh Yadav, resident of Vadgaon Peer in Ambegaon; and Bala Sudam Pathare, resident of Chandannagar in Pune - were arrested.

Mujawar is a nephew of Asha Gawli. Yadav works at Asha Gawli's farmhouse in the Vadgaon Peer area and is a close friend of Mujawar.

Pathare is the youth representative of the Akhil Bharatiya Sena, a political party established by Arun Gawli, according to police inspector Dayanand Gawade, Pune rural police.

The role of Asha Gawli, according to the police, is being probed after a man who identified himself as Bala Pathare went to complainant Sunil Kochar’s shop on April 13 at around 1pm and asked for money. Pathare claimed that he was sent by Asha Gawli.

Pathare, Yadav and Mujawar then approached Kochar on multiple occasions and once, had a woman called“mummy” talk to him, according to the complaint filed.

According to the FIR, the woman, being identified as Asha Gawli in the case, said, “Mi Mummy bolat aahe, mule boltat tya pramane karun taka (I am Mummy speaking, do what the boys are asking you to do), and then disconnected the call.”

In the second case, Sawlaram Abaji Naik, 48, a resident of Loni Dhamni region, filed a similar complaint against Asha Gawli, Mujawar and their associates on April 22.

Naik submitted in his complaint that on February 6 his brother, Anil, who runs a shop in another part of the area, claimed goons were demanding money and had broken into Naik’s alcohol shop and caused damage of Rs 40,000.

On February 24, Naik claims he met Mujawar and Yadav in Dagdi chawl and they asked him to pay Rs 3,50,000. Naik paid Rs 50,000 instead.