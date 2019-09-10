Assembly elections: Pune rural key in keeping balance of power in check

pune

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 19:14 IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wave is likely to sweep through the urban seats in Pune district in the upcoming Assembly elections.

There are a total of 21 seats in Pune (city and district), of which eight assembly constituencies are in Pune city; three in Pimpri Chinchwad area; and the rest are in Pune rural.

It is in the rural seats that the beleagured Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) are still holding some sway.

Stalwards leaders, who have not yet jumped ship, are contesting from Pune district; cue NCP leaders Ajit Pawar and Dilip Walse Patil.

Harshvardhan Patil is still with the Congress in name. However, post his public rally and anti-NCP comments last week, all indications are that he will contest the elections, but representing which party is anybody’s guess right now.

Vijay Shivthare (Purandar) from the Shiv Sena and Bala Bhegade (Maval) of the BJP are the two saffron candidates in the fray from Pune district that will be given a run for their seats.

Given the current political situation, NCP and Congress workers, requesting anonymity, believe “hard work” on the ground will keep the rural seats away from the BJP and the Sena.

Currently, in Pune district, three seats are with the NCP, one with the Congress, to with the BJP, two with the Shiv Sena, one seat with the MNS and one seat is with the Rashtriya Samaj Party, an alliance partner of the BJP.

For the 2019 assembly elections, this much is clear, the contest is going to be a lot closer than before

First Published: Sep 10, 2019 19:13 IST