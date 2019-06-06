Attempted murder in Pune Camp over smoking pot

Six men were booked for attempted murder of a man for smoking cannabis in the area where they live. The injured was identified as Momin Shaikh, 24, a resident of Tadiwala road.

The victim’s friend, Aniket Pillay, was also injured in the attack. Two of the six accused, who are yet to be arrested, were identified as More and Vishal, according to the police.

Shaikh told the police that he, along with Pillay, was returning home after shopping when the accused approached them near Poona Club entry gate. The six unidentified accused men asked Shaikh and Pillay why they were in the area where they were seen smoking cannabis in the past, according to the complainant.

The accused verbally abused and attacked the duo with sickle-like blade and hockey stick. Shaikh suffered head injury because of the blade attack and was rushed to a nearby hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

The police are on a lookout for the six men. A case under Sections 307 (attempted murder), 325 (punishment for voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 504 (insult with an intention of provoking breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation), 143, 147, 148 and 149 of Indian Penal Code was registered at Bundgarden police station against the six. Police sub-inspector AI Pathan is investigating the case.

