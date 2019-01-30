Attendees of PCMC’s rivers rejuvenation meeting say authorities unable to answer several questions

The Pimpri Chinchwad municipal corporation (PCMC) pre-consultation discussion for the proposed Pavana and Indrayani river rejuvenation project , attended by NGOs and residents, fell short expectations as attendees said the team making the presentation lacked the ability to answer several questions raised. Questions that went unanswered included issues relating to sewage water lines going into the rivers and the pollution angle.

HCP design, planning and management from Ahmedabad made the presentation at the Auto Cluster auditorium in PCMC.

Shravan Hardikar, PCMC commissioner, said, “This is a pre-consultant meet for creating a concept master plan. This platform is for suggestions and we don’t want to commit mistakes like earlier proposals.”

He also pointed out that this discussion was not for fault finding, but meant as a support meeting.

Hardikar stressed that encroachment within the rivers will be dealt with before the actual project takes shape. The commissioner said that this river rejuvenation plan was worked along with the city development plan, with a focus on strategy, sustainability, future readiness for jobs and sustainable skills and environment.

“I am restricting myself to minimise damage, we don’t want mistakes and hence, the suggestions at this level are important,” he said.

PCMC plans to implement the river development programme for Pavana and Indrayani rivers in Pimpri-Chinchwad on the lines of the Sabarmati river development programme in Gujarat.

To develop, a 18-km stretch of the Pavana river, PCMC will invest ₹2.70 crore and to develop a 16-km stretch of the Indrayani river, the PCMC will invest ₹1.78 crore.

Combined,the PCMC is ready to invest almost ₹3.78 crore to execute the river development programme in the city.

A detailed project report (DPR) for the development of both the rivers will be finalised by the civic body. According to the river development plan, business complexes, hotels and shopping malls will also be set up along the riverside.

NGOs like Jal Biradari, Jeevit Nadi, Angholichi Goli, Clean Pavana river group, and acitvists and urban planner like Aneeta Gokhaleand Sarang Yarwwadkar were present at the presentation.

Ravindra Sinha of Mission Groundwater, recommended the PCMC conduct a detailed hydrogeological survey of the PCMC area and its watersheds. “This survey should be done to identify the aquifers, recharge zones , measure the groundwater levels and test the groundwater quality, Sinha said.

