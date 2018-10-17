Autorickshaw driver attacked with sharp weapons in Wakad

The Wakad police have lodged a case against six persons for attacking an autorickshaw driver in Wakad over an inter–gang rivalry on Saturday. The victim identified as Swapnil Prakash Ghodge (18), a resident of Mhatoba nagar in Wakad, in his complaint stated that the accused identified as Sham Patekar, Yogesh Garad, Papya Kharat, Bhayya Patekar, Rohit Kasbe and Satish Patekar accosted him in Mhatoba nagar in Wakad while he was sitting alone in the auto.

They attacked him with sharp weapons and fled. The accused also attacked and threatened the citizens who wanted to intervene. Taking advantage of the melee, the victim fled and alerted the police. A large posse of policemen has been stationed in the area to prevent outbreak of inter-gang violence in the area.

First Published: Oct 17, 2018 16:51 IST