Bharat bandh impact on Pune scores 5 on 10: buses attacked; petrol pumps closed; schools operate normally

The day-long Bharat bandh called by various opposition parties to protest ever-spiralling fuel prices (Rs 88/litre for petrol; diesel at Rs 76/litre) evoked a mixed response in Pune.

Schools, colleges and public transport buses are functioning smoothly, even as some commercial establishments and petrol pumps remain closed. The bandh saw with minor incidents of stone pelting on public transport buses, as well as some instances of air being released from tyres.

Petrol pumps remain closed, causing some inconvenience to commuters.

Areas like Karve road, Kumthekar road and Laxmi road were closed in any case, as Monday is the day those markets remain shut. In some parts in the city, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers reportedly forced shopkeepers to close commercial establishments.

Besides MNS, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) too supported the bandh. NCP MP Supriya Sule said, “Government can easily reduce prices of fuel by reducing taxes. However, government does not have will power. You can compare fuel prices of today and during the UPA tenure and see the difference.”

The bandh had no impact on the Agricultural produce market committee (APMC), with arrival of fruits and vegetable normal. APMC officials said that 155 trucks of fruits and vegetables arrived on Monday morning.

PMPML buses attacked

MNS protestors vandalised nine buses in the city during the protests. Of the nine buses, air from the tyres of three were released by MNS workers, while window panes of five buses all over the city were vandalised, according to Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited officials.

“We are still gauging where the incidents have happened, but at this point, nine buses have been reported damaged,” a PMPML official said.

In early-morning incidents, a bus was vandalised on Kumthekar road in Sadashiv peth. The incident of tyres being made flat, happened on Paud road.

The officials of Western railway and Maharashtra state road transport corporation (MSRTC), said that there were no untoward incidents reported in either of their operations.

Shivajinagar police station detained eight for trying to force shopkeepers to shut their shops on Monday afternoon.

First Published: Sep 10, 2018 15:34 IST